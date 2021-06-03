Marchand scores in OT, Bruins beat Islanders 2-1 in Game 3

Barzal tied the score with a great individual effort. He went behind the Bruins' net to get the puck, came back to Rask's right and tried to stuff a wraparound. The goalie stopped the attempt, but Barzal kept jabbing at the puck and knocked it in on the second try for his first goal this postseason.

Varlamov stopped Marchand on a try 7 1/2 minutes into the second on Boston's first shot on goal of the period, drawing chants of "Var-ly! Var-ly!" from the home crowd.

After several big hits on both sides, Pastrnak was whistled for slashing on Ryan Pulock, putting the Islanders on their second power play of the game. Rask made a spectacular blocker save on Brock Nelson nine minutes in, and then denied Anthony Beauvillier in front less than a minute later.

Varlamov made a stellar stop on David Krejci's shot from the left circle with less than six minutes remaining in the middle period, drawing more chants of "Var-ly!" from the crowd.