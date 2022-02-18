Man gets up to 4 years in prison for third DWI conviction

FORT EDWARD — A Greenwich man was sentenced to 1 1/3 to 4 years in state prison for driving drunk for the third time in 10 years.

Earl T. Walsh was arrested on Oct. 2 after being pulled over by state police in Easton. The trooper smelled alcohol and saw signs that Walsh was impaired. He failed standard field sobriety tests, police said.

A breath test revealed a blood alcohol concentration of 0.29% — more than three times the legal limit of 0.08 for intoxication.

Walsh has two previous driving while intoxicated convictions within the last 10 years. He pleaded guilty in Washington County Court on Thursday to felony DWI.

Michael Goot is night and weekend editor of The Post-Star. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.

