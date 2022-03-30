Man gets 1 to 3 years in prison for failing to register as a sex offender

BALLSTON SPA — A local man was sentenced on Wednesday to 1 to 3 years in prison for failing to register as a sex offender for the third time.

Ronald D. Tifft, 51, was arrested on Dec. 29 after the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office indicated that he had moved to a new address and did not notify authorities.

Tifft is listed as being homeless, but from Queensbury, in court paperwork.

Tifft had spent a year in jail after pleading guilty in Warren County Court in 2016 to the same charge. He had moved out of the Budget Inn in Whitehall but did not notify authorities. He was first arrested in 2010 for failing to register.

Tiff pleaded guilty in January in Saratoga County Court to failure to register.

Tifft is a Level 2 sex offender after spending 9 years in prison for a sex crime in 1996.

