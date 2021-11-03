Man finds rare Porsche in late father's garage

Umberto Antonacci loved cars — but he probably wasn’t aware of exactly what was sitting in his garage.

Albert “Al” Antonacci said his father died last November in his house in Walton, in Delaware County, so he recently visited to go through his possessions and found two classic cars and a classic van in the garage.

“It was his pride and joy,” Maria “Mary” Antonacci said of the 1979 gold Porsche her husband bought. “He babied that car. When he first got it, he would just drive up and down the driveway, then around the block. He loved cars and collected them.”

Mary said they eventually would go on trips in the car.

Al said it had been sitting idle in the garage for 10 years, and mice had gotten into it and chewed wires. He said he then called Scoville-Meno Honda, as he had used them in the past and trusted them, to come get the Porsche so it could get refurbished.

But the mechanic at Honda, Al said, couldn’t understand what was under the hood because all the parts were in German. The mechanic told him the car was rare, as only 400 were built, Al said, adding that he searched the internet and found that a similar car sold for $170,000.

“Honda was very honest with me,” Al said. “They could have offered me a couple thousand dollars, but they were honest with me. Nobody knew how special this car was. I don’t even think dad knew what he had and he would be so proud.”

Mary said her husband was a laborer, contractor and owned his own gardening business in Queens. He traveled around downstate to find a German-speaking mechanic who could fix the car, finding one in the Monroe area.

“Every place he went, he would notice an accent and ask if they were German in his accent,” she said.

Umberto grew up in Italy but had dual citizenship because his father was an American citizen, she said. Umberto’s father would travel back and forth to and from Italy to give the family money and eventually the whole family immigrated to the U.S., she said.

Umberto immigrated to the U.S. just before his 18th birthday and became a citizen, and after he lived through World War II in Italy as a child, she said. He settled in Jamaica, Queens, where Mary met him and fell in love, she said.

She said the family was close-knit. Umberto and his brother bought property in the town of Franklin, then in the town of Walton for a vacation home before moving there permanently.

Al said he didn’t know what he was going to do with the car once it is refurbished, but said a museum is interested in buying the car. He is refurbishing the 1982 van for personal use, he said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0