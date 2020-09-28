Man charged with trying to kill FBI officer

WHITE PLAINS — A New Rochelle man was charged Monday with trying to kill an FBI task force officer after firing a handgun toward a public square in Yonkers.

Darren Smith, 24, was held for an initial appearance in White Plains federal court. A message seeking comment was sent to his lawyer.

Acting U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said in a release that Smith tried to direct gunfire from a handgun toward a federal law enforcement officer on Friday after leading officers on a chase in his car before trying to flee on foot.

Smith was charged with trying to murder a federal officer, using a deadly weapon to interfere with the performance of a federal officer’s official duties and discharging a firearm in the course of a crime of violence. A message seeking comment was sent to his lawyer.

If convicted, Smith could face life in prison. The charge of discharging a firearm during a crime of violence carries a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison, which must be added to any sentence stemming from a conviction on other charges.