Man charged with theft of six-pack from gas station

MOREAU — Police arrested a Clinton County man on Wednesday for allegedly stealing water and a six-pack of beer from a gas station.

State police received a report of a theft in progress at the gas station. A trooper located the suspect, 50-year-old Ellenburg resident Andre Levesque, walking on Route 9 and still in possession of the stolen items.

Police found out that Levesque had been banned on Saturday from the gas station, which authorities did not identify.

Levesque was charged with felony third-degree burglary. He was arraigned in Moreau Town Court and sent to Saratoga County Jail.

