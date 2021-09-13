 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man charged with bail jumping
0 comments

Man charged with bail jumping

Gregory R. Skaczkowski

Skaczkowski

 Provided photo

FORT EDWARD — Police have arrested a man for allegedly failing to show up for a Washington County Court appearance.

Gregory R. Skaczkowski, 31, has been charged with felony second-degree bail jumping, according to a news release from the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

He is accused of skipping the court date after being released on his own recognizance following a driving while intoxicated arrest.

Police did not list his hometown. 

Skaczkowski is currently being held without bail in the Washington County Jail.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Several school districts report virus cases
Local

Several school districts report virus cases

Days after the start of the new school year, Warren County Health Services on Friday reported five school-related cases of COVID-19, which have resulted in the quarantine of at least 16 individuals.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News