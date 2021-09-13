Man charged with bail jumping

FORT EDWARD — Police have arrested a man for allegedly failing to show up for a Washington County Court appearance.
Gregory R. Skaczkowski, 31, has been charged with felony second-degree bail jumping, according to a news release from the Washington County Sheriff's Office.
He is accused of skipping the court date after being released on his own recognizance following a driving while intoxicated arrest.
Police did not list his hometown.
Skaczkowski is currently being held without bail in the Washington County Jail.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Michael Goot
reporter - Warren County, crime, education and politics
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today