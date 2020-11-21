Make-A-Wish gives Lake Luzerne teenager a shopping spree (copy)

QUEENSBURY — Wyatt Thomas pulled up to the Cricket Wireless store in the Northway Plaza in a stretch limousine last weekend, where he was greeted by a group of eager employees, who literally rolled out a red carpet for him.

The group was full of nervous excitement as Wyatt, 16, exited the vehicle holding his favorite Build-A-Bear stuffed animal, his face obscured by a blue mask and gray beanie. His mother, Charlotte Thomas, was close behind with Wyatt’s walker, which was full of four more stuffed critters.

“Are you ready for your big day?” one employee asked, an obvious smile hidden beneath his own face covering.

The employee was right: It was a big day for Wyatt, a Lake Luzerne resident, who was joined by his mother and older brother, Paul.

Cricket Wireless was the first of a dozen stops the family would be making as part of an all-expenses paid shopping spree courtesy of the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Wyatt, a Lake Luzerne resident, is battling leukemia, which has caused him to miss out on playing tennis with friends and going to school, and is responsible for causing a number of panic attacks and depression, according to Charlotte Thomas.

She added that COVID-19 has only made a difficult situation even harder.