New Yorkers who are vaccinated can soon stop wearing masks in most places, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced at a press conference Monday.
A Northumberland man was arrested on Wednesday after police said he shot a man during a road rage incident.
A Glens Falls man was arrested early Saturday on a robbery charge.
KINGSBURY — A 22-year-old man was arrested on felony burglary and misdemeanor criminal contempt charges in connection with a domestic incident…
A Greenfield man was arrested on Friday after police said he stole iPhones and Apple Watches from the Target distribution center.
A doctor who practiced in Clifton Park has been sentenced to 38 months in federal prison for distributing illegally prescribed controlled substances and must give up his medical license.
A Greenfield man has been arrested after police said he drove drunk and caused a crash that seriously injured a Corinth woman.
A fire at an industrial park plant in Kingsbury prompted a large response from emergency crews throughout the region on Wednesday afternoon, though no injuries were reported.
Two people died in separate motorcycle crashes Saturday, Vermont state police said.
A Glens Falls man has admitted to setting fire to a vacant home in Queensbury in November.