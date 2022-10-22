Tags
Glens Falls diner owner Jerry DiManno said he has asked the state police Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Glens Falls Police Department to investigate a fraudulent political letter claiming that he is urging people to vote against U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, in the Nov. 8 election.
A Saratoga Springs man was arrested on Friday for allegedly burglarizing a Queensbury business.
A one-vehicle accident on Route 22 on Tuesday left the 79-year-old driver dead.
Late last month, a shaggy-haired guy with a funky mustache and a gut, who likes to be called “Slick Nick,” signed up to try to walk on to the Division I Brigham Young University basketball team in Utah.
A man from Hadley was arrested in the morning and again in the evening on Oct. 13.
A Lake George man is facing charges following two domestic incidents.
A former Queensbury resident who covered his residence in graffiti in response to what he says were racist insults must pay restitution.
A Greenfield woman pleaded guilty on Tuesday to criminally negligent homicide for speeding and causing a fatal crash last year.
Three people have been arrested after police said they had counterfeit money.
The boy's grandfather, in a wheelchair, and a neighbor with a pipe helped scare the bear off. The bear was fatally shot by police a short time later.
