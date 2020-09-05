Lugo lifts Mets over Phillies; Harper erupts after ejection

NEW YORK — Seth Lugo got the Mets' rotation its first win in more than three weeks, Phillies star Bryce Harper screamed in an umpire's face after being ejected for arguing over a foul ball, and New York beat Philadelphia 5-1 Saturday night.

In his third start since moving out of the bullpen, Lugo (2-2) pitched five innings of one-run ball and tied a career high with eight strikeouts. He ended a stretch of 19 games for the Mets without a starter earning a victory, which matched a franchise record set in 1980.

Andrés Giménez had two RBIs in his bid to steal the starting shortstop job from Amed Rosario. Jeff McNeil hit two doubles, and Michael Conforto added two hits and an RBI as New York snapped a six-game skid against Philadelphia.

Rhys Hoskins homered in the first inning, but the Phillies' five-game winning streak ended as they lost for only the second time in 12 games. Rookie right-hander Spencer Howard (1-2) allowed three runs in four innings, and reliever Ranger Suarez permitted another two runs.

Harper was tossed in the fifth by first base umpire Roberto Ortiz. The left-handed hitter ripped a first-pitch curveball from Lugo down the first base line, and Ortiz ruled the ball was foul. Harper put his hands on his head as he glared down the line before resuming the at-bat.