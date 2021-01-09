Lucky few Bills fans eager to cheer on team from stands

ORCHARD PARK — It was just like the pre-coronavirus pandemic days on Saturday morning for Scott Hammond and his son Landon when they were among the first to get to their seats before a Buffalo Bills home game.

Everything else, however, felt different for the Hammonds, who were among the lucky 6,700 few to land tickets for the Bills' 27-24 wild-card playoff win against the Indianapolis Colts.

Having to be screened for COVID-19 and not being able to enjoy tailgating were small prices to pay for being the first to attend a Bills home game this season.

"I almost cried," said Hammond, of finding out he won tickets some 10 days ago in a lottery. "I didn't think it would be possible this year. This is something we've done since he was a little boy and we absolutely love it."

His 15-year-old son was even more excited upon learning they were going to attend Buffalo's first home playoff game in 24 years.

"I was running around the house. I was screaming. I was, 'Let's go!'" Landon Hammond said. "It was like a dream come true."

Fans eligible to attend the team's home game for the first time this season take part in the lottery that was limited to season-ticket holders who decided to roll over their payments into the 2021 season.