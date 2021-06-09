Lottery
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Hudson Falls woman has been sentenced to 4 ½ years in prison for selling crack cocaine.
New York state plans to make mask-wearing optional in K-12 schools starting Monday.
A Wilton man was arrested after police said he made a figure resembling a person of color and hung it with a noose at job site.
Million Dollar Beach was closed on Saturday after elevated levels of E. coli were discovered during sampling, according to the state Department of Environmental Conservation.
MOREAU — A Queensbury man is facing multiple charges relating to a domestic incident where he allegedly struck a victim at a local store in fr…
A Chestertown man will spend 5 years in prison for sexual abusing three children.
A Queensbury woman is due in court Monday after police said she drove while impaired and struck a tractor, injuring two people.
A South Glens Falls man was arrested on Sunday after police said he tried to cash bad checks.
A Queensbury man was arrested on Saturday after police said he violated an order of protection.
The Lake George school board on Tuesday night voted to exit the football merger with Corinth and Hadley-Luzerne.