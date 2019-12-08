Sunday’s winning numbers
Numbers: Early: 9-6-8, Late: 5-0-7
Win-4: Early: 2-3-0-7, Late: 4-6-7-6
Pick 10: 3-4-15-24-25-26-28-29-36-41-42-53-57-58-65-67-68-69-74-75
Cash4Life: 21-17-18-44-50, Cash Ball: 1
Saturday’s late numbers
Take 5: 12-10-25-30-6
Powerball: 66-53-18-42-62, Powerball: 25, Powerplay: 3x
Lotto: 1-29-38-19-14-20, Bonus: 39
