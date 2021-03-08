Lottery numbers
DEAR ABBY: I have been married for 26 years. Five years ago, my husband gave a young lady $5,000 through credit card charges over a six-month …
There are mask-up signs at apartment complexes throughout the region, but not at Richard Schermerhorn’s “active senior living” apartments.
A Saratoga Springs man accused of having sexual contact with two children younger than 11 years old now faces child pornography charges.
Developer Chris Patten, during a Planning Board meeting on Tuesday, offered to donate nearly half of an undeveloped piece of green space in the heart of downtown to the city so it can be preserved as a park.
A South Glens Falls woman was sentenced on Thursday to 2 to 4 years in state prison for driving drunk and causing a crash that injured a man.
The tent site near Warren Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing will soon become a mass coronavirus vaccination site.
The city on Monday took action against a local septic company for dumping grease into its wastewater treatment plant.
A New York City man was sentenced on Thursday to 3 years in prison for selling drugs in the South Glens Falls area.
The Hadley man accused of stabbing his wife last June pleaded guilty and is expected to receive a sentence of 7 years in prison.
Politics has always been a minefield at the dinner table, but local people say the divisiveness of the past few years has made it harder to navigate political discussions with personal friends and family members.