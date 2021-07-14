Longtime Thurman woman, 106, who survived COVID-19 dies

QUEENSBURY — Lila Walter, “Queen of Warren Center” died on Monday at the age of 106.
Walter, who had been a longtime resident of Thurman, lived in the nursing home for several years. She was the subject of a Post-Star profile in February, describing how she survived COVID-19.
Wendy Smith, receptionist at Warren Center on Gurney Lane, said Walter was an amazing woman and “the grandmother you always wanted.”
“No matter what kind of day you were having, she would make you smile,” Smith said.
Walter would always have a smile on, even if she was not feeling well, Smith said.
“She would always see the silver lining in everything,” she said.
That positive attitude rubbed off on others and forced people to think about the bright side of things, Smith said.
Smith recalled that Walter was determined to walk around the Warren Center dining room for her 104th birthday. The accomplishment has turned into a viral video.
“Whatever she put her mind to, she would do,” Smith said.
Walter contracted the coronavirus this past winter but did not exhibit any symptoms.
At the start of the pandemic in 2020, she had organized a petition drive to demand that residents be allowed into the courtyard instead of being confined to their rooms.
Walter had started previous petitions throughout her life, including one to get a phone line to the Walters Trading Center, her family's business in Thurman.
After her husband died of a heart attack at 40, she opened the first private campground in Thurman, called Glen Hudson. Walter also worked as a teacher for eight years in Thurman and Johnsburg.
Thurman Supervisor Susan Shepler called her a lovely woman who will be missed.
“She was truly a great lady and she was an asset to the community. She was very active with the community and did things for the historical society,” she said.
Thurman resident Perky Granger met Walter in 1975, when they both were working as real estate agents. Granger said she hit it off with her.
“Lila, with her thoughtful comments and a twinkle in her eye, was someone who was easy to like and admire,” Granger said in an email.
Granger is a local author and officer with the Thurman Station Association community organization.
When Walter wrote her autobiography for the historical society’s quarterly magazine, she said she did not want to sound like she was bragging, because her mother taught her to be modest.
“And modest she was, but her strength and independence was second only to her kindness and wisdom,” Granger said.
One of her two daughters, Anne Rohe, said her mother’s passing was somewhat sudden. She had just spent time with her a few days before she died.
Rohe said she is grateful to hear the nice comments from people at Warren Center.
“There were several people in there that kind of looked out for her. She did try to say positive things and be kind to people,” he said.
Rohe shared some quotes from Walter on Feb. 9, when she returned to her private room after being quarantined for five weeks. Her faith was strong and she was grateful for her life.
“Jesus our savior is good and that’s no laughing matter. I want you to hear it and I want him to hear it. I’m praying more. I’ve been trying to think of all the privileges I’ve had. It’s euphoric,” Rohe recalled her mother saying.
Rohe said funeral services will not take place until August when other relatives had been scheduled to visit.
Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.