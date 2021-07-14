Longtime Thurman woman, 106, who survived COVID-19 dies

Walter had started previous petitions throughout her life, including one to get a phone line to the Walters Trading Center, her family's business in Thurman.

After her husband died of a heart attack at 40, she opened the first private campground in Thurman, called Glen Hudson. Walter also worked as a teacher for eight years in Thurman and Johnsburg.

Thurman Supervisor Susan Shepler called her a lovely woman who will be missed.

“She was truly a great lady and she was an asset to the community. She was very active with the community and did things for the historical society,” she said.

Thurman resident Perky Granger met Walter in 1975, when they both were working as real estate agents. Granger said she hit it off with her.

“Lila, with her thoughtful comments and a twinkle in her eye, was someone who was easy to like and admire,” Granger said in an email.

Granger is a local author and officer with the Thurman Station Association community organization.

When Walter wrote her autobiography for the historical society’s quarterly magazine, she said she did not want to sound like she was bragging, because her mother taught her to be modest.