Long-time local radio DJ Michael DuBray dies

Local radio personality and community volunteer Michael DuBray, who died unexpectedly on Tuesday, was a spark plug with a knack for making people feel whimsical and contented.

“He really had a gift for keeping people at ease and entertained,” said Kate Austin Avon, owner of Advokate marketing agency, who volunteered with DuBray on planning Glens Falls Collaborative downtown events.

WCKM FM, a Queensbury radio station that DuBray worked at, announced his death on Facebook at about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

DuBray underwent surgery at Glens Falls Hospital Monday morning for an unspecified condition, according to his personal Facebook page.

He posted on Facebook Monday evening that, “The surgery went well,” and he was resting.

Acquaintances were shocked to learn on Tuesday morning of his death.

“It’s such as shock,” said WCKM Station Manager Dan Miner, later on Tuesday. “He had surgery yesterday, and now he’s not with us today. Everyone is walking around in a fog.”

DuBray, who grew up in Cropseyville, a hamlet in Rensselaer County, developed an interest in radio as a child.

After high school, he enrolled in the broadcast program at Adirondack Community College, now SUNY Adirondack.

He started his career at WWSC AM, located at that time on Dix Avenue, in 1991, and worked for 28 years at WWSC and its sister station WCKM.

He left in 2019 to work for WENT of Gloversville, but returned to WCKM about 4 months ago.

He also owned and operated Dee-Jay Dubray Weddings and Events.

“He just loved radio,” Miner said. “Every morning he could say that he got paid to do what he loved.”

“He had such zest in life. It’s just hard for me to think of having a collaborative event without him,” said Austin Avon.

DuBray was chairman for many years of the collaborative’s annual WingFest chicken wing contest.

The collaborative will honor him in some way at this year’s WingFest on April 30, said President Robin Barkenhagen.

DuBray also volunteered on planning other collaborative events, and for many years set up his DJ booth at the annual Hometown Holidays festival in City Park, and at other downtown events.

Barkenhagen said that he celebrated DuBray’s life on Tuesday by logging on to Facebook and viewing the countless humorous photos of DuBray with others.

“He would be sure to pull you into a selfie,” Barkenhagen said. “That’s the way he was. He was a man of the people.”

“He was a dear friend,” said Tricia Rogers, membership director of Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce. “When he came to meetings, he always brought huge laughter and a big heart.”

DuBray was a volunteer chamber ambassador, a group that celebrates the accomplishments of chamber members and recruits new members.

One day in December, Rogers said, DuBray was meeting with a customer for his DJ business and discovered the customer was not a chamber member.

“He called us up and signed them up (as a chamber member) right on the spot,” Rogers said.

DuBray was exalted rule of Glens Falls Elks Lodge # 81 for several years, and was a past president of Glens Falls Kiwanis Club.

“If you put together a team of people that represented all that is good about the Glens Falls region, Mike would be on that team,” said Glens Falls 5th Ward Supervisor Bennet Driscoll, a Kiwanis Club member.

Driscoll said that he just saw DuBray downtown a couple of days before Christmas, and they spoke about the chances of the Green Bay Packers going to the Super Bowl.

DuBray was a huge Packers fan.

Barkenhagen, also a fan, said that he and DuBray both recently bought shares of stock in the community team when shares went on sale in November, the first sale in ten years.

“His quote was always, ‘Go Packers Go!’” Barkenhagen said.

WCKM is planning an on-air tribute to DuBray, and will announce details at a later date, Miner said.

