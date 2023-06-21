A longtime Lake George Village staple offering food, drinks and karaoke for visitors and locals is worried they may be locked out soon. Their lease ended June 1, and they had been in purchase negotiations, the restaurant owner said.

Dave Archambault and his fiancé Jill Plude have been running Backstreet BBQ at 75 Dieskau St. in the village since longtime owner Bob “Bebob” Merchant died in 2019 after a second battle with cancer.

“I remember when he got Backstreet, we go back that far,” Archambault told The Post-Star. “I was with him a couple days before he died and his biggest concern was the future of his legacy. He said ‘We’ve done a lot of great things here; I want someone to carry this on.’”

According to Archambault, Merchant’s children did not want the business, and one son said, “The way he talked about you, I couldn’t think of anyone better to do it.”

He said he and his fiancé never planned to run the restaurant, but he felt he owed it to ‘Bebob.’

“I was a savage alcoholic and I had a million people give me reasons to stop, but Bob is the one that convinced me to get sober. I haven’t had a drink in five years,” he shared. “I felt like I kind of owed him; he saved my life.”

The issue is that the longtime owner of the property Denis Quirk sold it to his daughter and son-in-law, Katie and Will Carson. Katie is the third generation of the Quirk family to own the multi-location family business.

Archambault said he was negotiating with the elder Quirk and claimed he had a right to first refusal to buy the property. He said he had investors ready last fall when Quirk sold to his daughter and her husband as “a package deal,” with the property that includes Backstreet BBQ and the Woodbine Motel changing hands along with the Lighthouse Grill and Waterfront Cruises, on the waterfront in the village.

The property sold for $650,000 in November of 2022, according to Warren County property records. The property was purchased by Waterfront Lake George, owned by the Carsons.

Neither Denis Quirk nor the Carson’s responded to requests for comment.

Archambault has collected over 300 names on a petition to save the bar.