A new immersive winter experience could be the final piece needed to make Lake George a year-round destination, according to local officials.

Tom Lloyd of Adirondack Studios and Sara Mannix, founder of Mannix Marketing, went before the Warren County Occupancy Tax Committee on Tuesday to share their joint proposal with the Moment Factory for an interactive lights-and-music show at the Fort William Henry.

The proposed new event would run from November to March.

Making Lake George a year-round tourist destination has been a long-sought goal. Lloyd praised the progress that was made when Ice Castles came to the area two years ago. However, he noted the short, weather-dependent season as a downside.

He said the new evening event for all ages could be “a game changer for Warren County” and encouraged the committee members to jump on the opportunity “before a competing county does.”

Members of the international multimedia entertainment studio, Moment Factory, joined the meeting via Zoom from a Montreal office.

Bronwyn Averett, Catherine Villeneuve and Christian L’Heureux shared a video with the committee, which they said best explains and “sets the mood” for their project.

“It’s designed to spark wonder. We don’t want to just be a technology show. We want to create magic and a sense of community,” L’Heureux said following the video. “We want to present a series of art installations that will draw visitors into winter’s warmth.”

The proposed attraction would transform the historical site into an interactive, walk-through with lights, sound, music and projection.

The experience would cost $24 on a weekday with a higher weekend rate and operate between the evening hours of 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. The walk-through is designed with the idea of a free-flow pathway for guests to experience and re-visit spots at their own pace.

The company anticipated 400 to 600 guests per hour, but Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Mike Wild, a member of the committee, questioned whether or not the space was there to accommodate that number.

Averett said her creative team really wanted to “capture the essence of winter,” when they set out to design the courtyard and four separate little wintery worlds.

The main gathering space, where the company encouraged food and beverage options, would consist of a large chalet-like structure that would be used to project scenes and can be used as an interactive game in which guests of all ages are encouraged to throw snowballs at the building and watch the lightshow unfold. The proposed installations also include a "First Snow" lights-and-lasers show, a "Full Moon" exhibit, which allows guests to explore and could potentially be seen from other viewpoints outside of the fort, a faux-forest that would serve as the location for a "mini-show" and a digital campfire to serve as another gathering space.

Lloyd and Mannix said they anticipate the new attraction could bring in an additional $275,200 in occupancy tax funds per year. The total anticipated costs to introduce the un-named experience are up to $4.8 million for buildout and operation in the first year.

Despite the tight timeline for funding deadlines next month, the committee ultimately decided to forward the group to the county’s finance committee with the expectation that the full Board of Supervisors will also eventually be able to voice their thoughts on the proposal and the $3 million request.