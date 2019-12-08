Massachusetts
Berkshire East — Reopen 12/14 machine groomed 6-36 base Fri: 4p-9p Sat: 11a-9p Sun: 11a-4p Open Fri-Sun
Catamount — Reopen 12/13 machine groomed 14-20 base sm Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Open Fri-Sun
Jiminy Peak — Reopen 12/12 machine groomed 18-48 base Thu-Fri: 9a-10p Sat: 8:30a-10p Sun: 8:30a-10p Open Thu-Sun
New York
Belleayre — 5:52p machine groomed 18-30 base 22 of 51 trails 43% open, 5 of 8 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p
Gore Mountain — 5:11p packed powder machine groomed 6-17 base 18 of 110 trails 31% open, 9 miles, 107 acres, 6 of 14 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p
Hunter Mountain — 2:08p packed powder machine groomed 12-36 base 40 of 67 trails 60% open, 140 acres, 6 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p
Maple Ski Ridge — Reopen 12/11 machine groomed 6-24 base Wed-Fri: 3p-8p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Wed-SunDec 25: Not open
McCauley — 6:27a 5 new machine groomed 12-24 base 9 of 23 trails 39% open, 2 miles, 2 acres, 3 of 5 lifts, sm Mon: 9a-4:15p Wed-Fri: 9a-4:15p Sat/Sun: 9a-4:15p Open: Wed-Mon
Plattekill — Reopen 12/13 machine groomed 12-20 base 100% open, 17 miles 150 acres, sm Sat/Sun: 8:45a-4:15p Open Sat-Sun Dec 26-Jan 5: 8:45a-4:15p
West Mountain — 8:18a machine groomed 12-25 base 5 of 31 trails 16% open, 1 mile 30 acres, 3 of 5 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 3p-9p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-6p
Whiteface — 10:11a 2 new packed powder machine groomed 11-21 base 23 of 87 trails 27% open, 7 miles, 74 acres, 6 of 12 lifts, sm Mon-Fri 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun 8:30a-4p
Willard Mountain — Reopen 12/14 machine groomed 3-12 base 71% open sm Sat/Sun: 10a-4p Open Sat/Sun
Windham Mountain — 2:55p packed powder machine groomed 12-32 base 36 of 54 trails 67% open, 200 acres, 3 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p
Garnet Hill Lodge XC — 8:47a packed powder machine groomed 5-8 base 26 of 34 trails 19 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p
Gore Mountain XC — 9:43a packed powder machine groomed 4-12 base 9 of 11 trails 1 mile sm Mon-Fri: 12p-6p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-6p
Lapland Lake XC — 7:19a packed powder machine groomed 4-6 base 15 of 17 trails 19 miles Mon-Fri: 10a-4:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p
Olympic Sports Complex XC — 8:16a machine groomed 4-6 base 17 of 18 trails, 28 miles, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p
Vermont
Bromley Mountain — 7:30a packed powder machine groomed 4-48 base 18 of 47 trails 38% open, 4 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p
Killington — 5:14p packed powder machine groomed 18-24 base 79 of 155 trails 51% open, 36 miles, 309 acres, 9 of 22 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p
Magic Mountain — Reopen 12/14 machine groomed 7-17 base 68% open 18 miles, 135 acres, sm Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:45p Open Sat/Sun
Mount Snow — 6:31a machine groomed 12-20 base 52 of 87 trails 60% open, 26 miles, 449 acres, 8 of 20 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p
Okemo Mountain — 6:53a machine groomed 22-22 base 50 of 121 trails 41% open, 262 acres, 9 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p
Stratton Mountain — 5:51a machine groomed 24-24 base 57 of 99 trails 58% open, 253 acres, 5 of 11 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p
Sugarbush — 6:29a packed powder machine groomed 36-42 base 60 of 111 trails 54% open, 32 miles, 248 acres, 5 of 16 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p
Suicide Six — Reopen 12/14 machine groomed 10-30 base sm Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Sat/Sun
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.