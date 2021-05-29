Local physician paid for monument to soldiers

When members of the William M. Collin Grand Army of the Republic post unveiled the Sandy Hill soldiers monument on June 30, 1887, the crowd raised three cheers for Dr. Erskine Clark, the local physician who commissioned and paid for the monument.

The humble physician, who shunned the limelight, was not there to hear the cheers, even though he had been invited to make a speech.

“With his customary modesty, Dr. Clark refused to be present,” The Morning Star reported on July 1, 1887.

Clark paid $10,000 — the equivalent of $284,100 in 2021 dollars — to commission the National Granite Co. of Barre, Vermont, to craft the 51-foot-tall monument, with a sculpture of Libertas, the ancient Roman goddess of liberty and freedom, at the top.

Clark contributed about 11.5% of his wealth, based on an $86,958 value of his estate, the value reported Dec. 11, 1895, in The Morning Star.

“All through the long war, the doctor was an enthusiastic worker for the cause of the union,” The Granville Sentinel reported on June 17, 1887. He now cements his patriotic devotion to the union and the brave boys, by placing before young America this monument in honor of their fathers who died that they might enjoy the blessings of a free and united country.”