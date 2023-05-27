Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

QUEENSBURY — One local liquor store owner is speaking out against the proposed bill to sell wine in New York grocery stores and he says he isn’t the only one.

Monty Liu, the owner of Monty’s Discount Wine and Liquors on Route 9, is also a board member of the New York State Liquor Store Association, which he says as a whole, opposes the bill.

On Thursday Liu received word that the expansion on his business, which is nearing completion and will double the current square footage, was approved by the State Liquor Authority. However, Liu is concerned with the possibility of liquor being sold in grocery stores after a new bill was introduced at the state level.

Liu sent an email to The Post-Star listing the reasons the board opposes the proposed law.

He said the big-box chain supermarkets would dominate the alcohol market with their purchasing power.

“Smaller stores could never compete in such unfair market and it would destroy small minority-owned businesses, often run by first generation immigrants,” Liu wrote.

The business owner went on to state the bill would become effective immediately and does not include a “sunset provision, which means small business owners have no time to migrate their loss and no time to liquidate.”

He has already reached out to State Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, to express his concerns around the proposed law.

“Senator Stec always champions for small business. I am confident other legislators will seek full, accurate information and data and oppose this bill to support their mom and pop stores in the community,” Liu said.

He is urging other liquor store owners to join him and make their voices heard.

“I urge liquor store owners to call email their legislators to voice this position and join our association united against this bill or call me directly,” he said.

Liu explained he is not afraid of competition, but likened business to sports and said the rules cannot be changed mid-game.

“Our store is fortunate enough have the capital and over 11 years of experience and the resources to compete, but another smaller and newer store will not be so lucky,” he said in conclusion.

The legislation introduced by Assemblywoman Pamela Hunter and state Sen. Liz Krueger is different than the bill that was proposed over 10 ago and did not pass. The new law would limit wine sale licenses to only full-service grocery stores, not convenience stores or drug stores and also exclude big box stores, such as Target and Walmart. The previous version of the bill would have allowed wine sales at both.