LOCAL HISTORY: Glens Falls Insurance Co.'s 'gleaming marble' building was torn down in 1976 (copy)

Mixed feelings

A Post-Star editorial on July 2 suggested residents were right to have mixed feelings about the demolition.

“Memories are precious things. Perhaps it is best that we remember the insurance company building as it was — gleaming marble and beautiful woodwork.”

The building had been constructed too close to the street to meet current building codes, and, if left vacant indefinitely it would likely fall into disrepair, the editorial said.

“It would have been a shame to have allowed that grand building to deteriorate and decay until we could only remember the shambles and not the beauty,” the editorial stated.

The demolition would create a park space and would open up a view of the architecture on the back of Church of the Messiah, a view not available previously, the editorial said.