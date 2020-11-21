LOCAL HISTORY: Glens Falls Insurance Co.'s 'gleaming marble' building was torn down in 1976 (copy)

GLENS FALLS — The official Glens Falls Christmas tree that decorated Bank Square in 1970 had a dual significance.
It had the usual message of peace and hope, despite the advent of winter, and it bore an added wish for revitalization of downtown Glens Falls.
The evergreen had recently been uprooted from the property on Glen Street where the new high-rise Continental Insurance building, now known as Monument Square, was under construction.
The Beautification Advisory Committee of the Glens Falls Chamber of Commerce thought the tree would be a fitting symbol of the city’s Urban Renewal program, which, over time, leveled blocks of the city for redevelopment before the focus of downtown redevelopment was changed in the late 1970s to preservation and reuse.
The groundbreaking on Oct. 26, 1970, was heralded as a historic day.
“(Insurance company) President Robert H. Morgan drove a 3-foot, chrome-plated spike into the ground at the spot where one of 281 pilings will be driven,” The Post-Star reported the next day.
“Truly this is one of the most significant events in the history of the United States,” said Glens Falls Mayor Robert Cronin. “What we are doing here today is an answer to those prophets of gloom.”
Debate is still open on whether the office tower, built for the Eastern Department headquarters of Continental Insurance Co., which had acquired the Glens Falls Insurance Co., was wise, as Cronin touted, or foolhardy — the “Darth Vader” of Glens Falls architecture, as urban planning activist and author James Kunstler would call it in 1999.
New debate
Fifty years after the start of construction, there is new debate about whether the adjacent open space that was left when the former Glens Falls Insurance Co. building was demolished should be filled in with new development or left as unofficial park land.
333 Glen Street Associates, the real estate holding company that owns Monument Square and the surrounding property, has requested to subdivide the property.
Developer Chris Patten has offered to buy the open space section, across Bay Street from City Park, to construct a five-story, 64-unit apartment complex.
It is not the first time that development has been proposed for the property.
Former Glens Falls Mayor Roy Akins in 2008 suggested that the parcel be developed.
In response, developer Bruce Levinsky, at the time head of 333 Glen Street Associates, proposed constructing a 120-unit hotel there, a proposal that never came to fruition.
There is coincidental irony in the date of the demolition of the Glens Falls Insurance Co. building: Friday, Aug. 13, 1976.
A few weeks before the demolition, “treasure hunters” toured the building during a sale of remaining light fixtures, door knobs and other assorted architectural features.
Mixed feelings
A Post-Star editorial on July 2 suggested residents were right to have mixed feelings about the demolition.
“Memories are precious things. Perhaps it is best that we remember the insurance company building as it was — gleaming marble and beautiful woodwork.”
The building had been constructed too close to the street to meet current building codes, and, if left vacant indefinitely it would likely fall into disrepair, the editorial said.
“It would have been a shame to have allowed that grand building to deteriorate and decay until we could only remember the shambles and not the beauty,” the editorial stated.
The demolition would create a park space and would open up a view of the architecture on the back of Church of the Messiah, a view not available previously, the editorial said.
"They had been trying for a long time to get a buyer for the old building. That was a huge, monstrous building. And the expenses would have been just too much for them to update it," former Glens Falls Mayor James Donnelly said in a Post-Star interview in December 2007. "There were some people that hated to see the old insurance building go because it was a beautiful marble and brick structure. But that was one thing to say it was a pretty building, but then try to get someone to use it. They couldn't do anything with it."
The jobs that were retained and added when Continental Insurance Co. built its new headquarters several years previous was also a factor.
Those jobs almost left downtown.
Continental owned property along Bay Road in Queensbury, near Adirondack Community College (now SUNY Adirondack), and was thinking of relocating offices there, said Donnelly, mayor in 1966-1969.
To keep the jobs downtown, the city agreed to extend Washington Street over to Glen Street.
The insurance company building that was demolished, the third of the company’s buildings in downtown, was constructed in 1912 and 1913.
Glens Falls Insurance Co. operated temporarily out of the auditorium at City Hall during construction of the new building, at the location of a previous insurance company building.
Then, as in 1976, and now, there was controversy about the property.
Some in the early 1900s said the insurance company should build elsewhere downtown so that the older building could be reused.
“Many persons have expressed regret at having that building to be torn down, and have frequently said that the building should be left where it is,” The Post-Star reported on Jan. 13, 1912.
H. McKie Wing, a prominent businessman, offered to head a capital campaign to buy and renovate the 1890 building as a new location for Crandall Library.
The insurance company reached a compromise, of sorts, that preserved the building but still used the land for redevelopment. The Glens Falls Masonic lodge, which had been meeting in rented quarters, bought the building and moved it across Glen Street to the property where the Church of the Messiah parish hall is now, thereby making space for the 1912-13 building that was demolished in the 1970s.
Maury Thompson was a Post-Star reporter for 21 years before he retired in 2017. He now is a freelance writer and documentary filmmaker specializing in the history of politics, labor organizing and media in the region.
