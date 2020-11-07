LOCAL HISTORY: 1883 mill explosion, fire in South Glens Falls shook buildings a mile away

Plans for new mill

On Aug. 10, 1883, The Morning Star reported the owners would rebuild and already had plans drawn up for a new mill with double the capacity of the structure that burned.

“All the latest improvements will be added and the mill will be one of the most spacious and current of its kind in this section,” the paper reported.

It was a bold move because the paper industry was headed into a downturn.

Remnants of the old mill were dismantled and carted across the Hudson River bridge to eventually be shipped out for scrap.

“The exploded paper mill boiler, which now sits at the foot of Glen Street hill, is being used by the dock laborers as a resting place,” The Morning Star reported on Aug. 23, 1883, the day two new steam boilers for the new mill arrived at the depot.

Dock workers had put wooden boxes and chairs inside the discarded boiler, turning it into sort of a clubhouse.

“On the outside, the words ‘Longshoreman’s Headquarters’ have been chalked upon it,” it was reported.

Transporting the new boilers on Glen Street hill and across the bridge to South Glens Falls was an arduous task.