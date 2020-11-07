LOCAL HISTORY: 1883 mill explosion, fire in South Glens Falls shook buildings a mile away

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — The chances were better than average in the early 1880s that a newspaper purchased in New York City was printed on newsprint manufactured at the Glens Falls Paper Co.
The company, although it was physically located “over the river” at South Glens Falls, branded itself as from Glens Falls, the prosperous village where most of its investors lived.
A disastrous explosion and fire on July 16, 1883, of the proportion of the three “Great Fires” on the Glens Falls side of the Hudson River of that era, left the mill a pile of rubble and ashes.
“Glens Falls was this afternoon visited by a catastrophe more startling and destructive of property, though fortunately not of human life, than has occurred for many years,” The Morning Star reported in a special evening extra edition of 500 copies, which sold out within 30 minutes.
One worker injured in the blaze would die from his injuries a few days later.
The blast at about 4:20 p.m. shook buildings and broke windows within a 1-mile radius of the mill.
“It was said that the concussion from the explosion was distinctly felt in Sandy Hill (now Hudson Falls),” The Morning Star reported.
The force of the blast thrust a large steam boiler into the air, and the boiler landed about 400 feet from its previous location and rolled out onto Main Street, in front of the mill.
The boiler that exploded was designed for boiling straw, and until recently had been used for that purpose. Straw refers to raw material combined with rags to make paper, prior to the widespread use of wood pulp as a raw material.
The boiler had recently been repurposed to make steam.
“It was supposed that the boiler was strong enough for the purpose to which it was devoted, but that its strength was overestimated is clearly shown in today’s catastrophe,” The Morning Star reported.
Within about 15 minutes of the blast, flames had spread to many of the structures at the mill complex and beyond.
Cinders from the fire blew across the Hudson River into Glens Falls and caught the roof of a storage shed on fire at the Glens Falls Transportation Co. on Canal Street, in the vicinity of what is now Oakland Avenue. The fire was quickly extinguished.
Panic broke out at the Glen Shirt factory on Park Street in Glens Falls when garment workers saw “improvised ambulances” transporting injured workers from the fire scene to downtown Glens Falls for treatment.
“One or two of the young ladies, it is said, fainted at the sight,” The Morning Star reported.
By 7:30 p.m., the fire was under control.
“Chief Engineer George W. Conkey sent order to Brown’s Hotel to have a quantity of hot coffee made, which was carried in pails to the scene of the disaster and distributed among the firemen,” it was reported.
A dozen mill workers had been injured, ranging from slight bruises and gashes to “considerable” burns.
Christopher Yattaw, a boiler tender, died early on July 29 from injuries suffered in the explosion.
“He was blown a distance of thirty feet from the boiler room and his clothes torn from his person to his waist,” The Morning Star reported the evening of the fire.
Yattaw’s condition wavered for nearly two weeks.
“Hopes of his recovery were entertained at times, however, until several days ago, when he gradually began to fail,” The Morning Star reported on July 30.
The 28-year-old left behind a wife and eight children, ranging in age from 5 months to 13.
In the days after the fire, the mill’s owners contracted with other mills in the region not operating at full capacity to temporarily lease idle production time.
About 40 tons of newsprint that was badly damaged was sent to Waterford to be re-manufactured into wallpaper.
Plans for new mill
On Aug. 10, 1883, The Morning Star reported the owners would rebuild and already had plans drawn up for a new mill with double the capacity of the structure that burned.
“All the latest improvements will be added and the mill will be one of the most spacious and current of its kind in this section,” the paper reported.
It was a bold move because the paper industry was headed into a downturn.
Remnants of the old mill were dismantled and carted across the Hudson River bridge to eventually be shipped out for scrap.
“The exploded paper mill boiler, which now sits at the foot of Glen Street hill, is being used by the dock laborers as a resting place,” The Morning Star reported on Aug. 23, 1883, the day two new steam boilers for the new mill arrived at the depot.
Dock workers had put wooden boxes and chairs inside the discarded boiler, turning it into sort of a clubhouse.
“On the outside, the words ‘Longshoreman’s Headquarters’ have been chalked upon it,” it was reported.
Transporting the new boilers on Glen Street hill and across the bridge to South Glens Falls was an arduous task.
“Yesterday one of the large boilers for the new paper mill was hauled from the depot to its destination on the other side of the hill,” The Morning Star reported on Aug. 25. “Four horses were required to draw the wagon on which it was loaded, and on arriving at Glen Street hill, two of the horses were hitched at the rear of the vehicle to retard the impetus so heavy a load would naturally attain on the descent.”
Work continued in the fall.
“Another large boiler was yesterday drawn from the railway station on a four-horse wagon to its destination at the new paper mill. It was a huge and substantial looking cylinder,” The Morning Star reported on Sept. 7.
“The chimney for the new mill at the Glens Falls Paper Company is finished,” The Morning Star reported on Sept. 11. “The shaft is over 180 feet in height, eleven feet six inches square at the base and seven feet four inches at the top. It is by far the tallest chimney in the vicinity.”
Work was expedited as winter drew near.
“Work on the new paper mill is being pushed forward at a rapid rate,” The Morning Star reported on Nov. 10. “Four new boilers having arrived are now being placed in position. Two paper machines and a quantity of other machinery has been received.”
It was expected the new mill would be ready to start production in early January, but that estimate was overly optimistic.
“A large number of workmen are still on at the mill, and the work is being pushed forward with all haste,” The Morning Star reported on Jan. 21, 1884.
Updates and extended time frames kept coming.
“The new paper mill is fast nearing completion. The company expects to commence the manufacturing of paper in about six weeks,” The Morning Star reported on March 7.
The new mill began running machinery on June 2, and “turned out the first lot of paper” on June 12, nearly 11 months after the fire.
Maury Thompson was a Post-Star reporter for 21 years before he retired in 2017. He now is a freelance writer and documentary filmmaker specializing in the history of politics, labor organizing and media in the region.
