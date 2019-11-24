The following were the best-selling books last week at Battenkill Books, 15 E. Main St., Cambridge:

1. "The Plot to Betray America: How Team Trump Embraced Our Enemies, Compromised Our Security, and How We Can Fix It" by Malcolm Nance

2. "The Mermaid and Mrs. Hancock" by Imogen Hermes Gowar

3. "Happiness Is An Inside Job: Practicing for a Joyful Life" by Sylvia Boorstein

4. "The Dinky Donkey" by Craig Smith, illustrated by Katz Cowley

5. "Wrecking Ball" by Jeff Kinney

6. "Acid for the Children: A Memoir" by Flea

7. "Trouble with Goats and Sheep" by Joanna Cannon

8. "Autumn" by Ali Smith

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments