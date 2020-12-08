Local agencies team up to offer a virtual 'Storytime with Santa' event to public

WAIT House of Glens Falls and Shelters of Saratoga are teaming up to help bring joy to children throughout the region with a virtual "Storytime with Santa" event.

The iconic Saratoga Santa has been delighting local children for more than 20 years. This year, he is bringing the joy of the holiday season into families’ homes with songs, stories, cookies and fun, according to a news release.

"Storytime with Santa" was filmed at the historic Mansion Inn in Saratoga Springs and features a singalong with Saratoga Santa, stories, cookies and milk, questions-and-answers and glimpses into how Santa’s magic makes the holidays special.

There is no charge to access the video but those registering are encouraged to make a donation to help support the missions of WAIT House and Shelters of Saratoga.

WAIT House and Shelters of Saratoga help local people experiencing homelessness obtain care and develop the tools they need to move toward a stable future.

All proceeds from "Storytime with Santa" will benefit individuals in need in the region.