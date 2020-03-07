Live blog: Cambridge girls, North Warren boys first to claim Section II titles on Saturday

On Saturday, Cambridge, Fort Edward, Queensbury and Whitehall will be at Hudson Valley Community College in Troy to take a shot at a Section II basketball title in girls basketball.
Section II Championships
(at Hudson Valley Community College)
Class C
Cambridge 68-44 Maple Hill, Final
Class A
You have free articles remaining.
Queensbury vs. Averill Park, 2:30 p.m.
Class D
Fort Edward vs. Whitehall, 4:15 p.m.
Four local girls basketball teams — Queensbury, Cambridge, Fort Edward and Whitehall — battle for Section II titles on Saturday.
North Warren defeated Argyle 62-51 to win the Class D Section II crown in boys basketball at Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls.
Follow all the action live with our live blog: