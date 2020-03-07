Live blog: Cambridge girls, North Warren boys first to claim Section II titles on Saturday
Live blog: Cambridge girls, North Warren boys first to claim Section II titles on Saturday

On Saturday, Cambridge, Fort Edward, Queensbury and Whitehall will be at Hudson Valley Community College in Troy to take a shot at a Section II basketball title in girls basketball.

Section II Championships

(at Hudson Valley Community College)

Class C

Cambridge 68-44 Maple Hill, Final

Class A

Queensbury vs. Averill Park, 2:30 p.m.

Class D

Fort Edward vs. Whitehall, 4:15 p.m.

North Warren defeated Argyle 62-51 to win the Class D Section II crown in boys basketball at Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls.

Follow all the action live with our live blog:

