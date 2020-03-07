Area teams tip-off for shot at Section II basketball titles
On Saturday, Cambridge, Fort Edward, Queensbury and Whitehall will be at Hudson Valley Community College in Troy to take a shot at a Section II basketball title in girls basketball.

Section II Championships

(at Hudson Valley Community College)

Class C

Cambridge vs. Maple Hill, 11 a.m.

Class A

Queensbury vs. Averill Park, 2:30 p.m.

Class D

Fort Edward vs. Whitehall, 4:15 p.m.

Meanwhile in Glens Falls, Arygle and North Warren will be tipping off at 11 a.m. for a Class D crown in boys basketball at Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls.

