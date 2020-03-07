Area teams tip-off for shot at Section II basketball titles

On Saturday, Cambridge, Fort Edward, Queensbury and Whitehall will be at Hudson Valley Community College in Troy to take a shot at a Section II basketball title in girls basketball.

Section II Championships

(at Hudson Valley Community College)

Class C

Cambridge vs. Maple Hill, 11 a.m.

Class A

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Queensbury vs. Averill Park, 2:30 p.m.

Class D

Fort Edward vs. Whitehall, 4:15 p.m.

Queensbury, Cambridge, Fort Edward, Whitehall girls play for basketball titles Four local girls basketball teams — Queensbury, Cambridge, Fort Edward and Whitehall — battle for Section II titles on Saturday.

Meanwhile in Glens Falls, Arygle and North Warren will be tipping off at 11 a.m. for a Class D crown in boys basketball at Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls.

North Warren, Argyle boys square off for Class D sectional crown Adirondack League rivals North Warren and Argyle clash for the Section II Class D boys basketball championship on Saturday.

Follow all the action live with our live blog:

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0