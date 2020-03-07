Area teams tip-off for shot at Section II basketball titles

On Saturday, Cambridge, Fort Edward, Queensbury and Whitehall will be at Hudson Valley Community College in Troy to take a shot at a Section II basketball title in girls basketball.
Section II Championships
(at Hudson Valley Community College)
Class C
Cambridge vs. Maple Hill, 11 a.m.
Class A
You have free articles remaining.
Queensbury vs. Averill Park, 2:30 p.m.
Class D
Fort Edward vs. Whitehall, 4:15 p.m.
Four local girls basketball teams — Queensbury, Cambridge, Fort Edward and Whitehall — battle for Section II titles on Saturday.
Meanwhile in Glens Falls, Arygle and North Warren will be tipping off at 11 a.m. for a Class D crown in boys basketball at Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls.
Adirondack League rivals North Warren and Argyle clash for the Section II Class D boys basketball championship on Saturday.
Follow all the action live with our live blog: