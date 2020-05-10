Little, Stec pitch sub-region approach for Warren and Washington counties

The map is based on the Regional Economic Development Council’s breakdown. Each region must meet certain criteria before it is allowed to start the reopening process. Regions that meet all the criteria can start phase one of the reopening process after May 15.

“Rather than holding back counties and local businesses because they are within a region in which the trend is not favorable,” Stec and Little asked, “is it possible to consider readiness on a more granular scale, particularly as it relates to construction and manufacturing?”

Little and Stec encouraged the governor to consider public health data on a county-by-county level.

“Washington County’s economy is not similar to Saratoga, nor Warren, nor Capital Region for that matter,” Kingsbury Supervisor Dana Hogan said during a Washington County Public Safety Committee meeting Friday morning.

Hogan encouraged the Washington County Board of Supervisors to lobby to remove itself from the Capital Region and be grouped with the North Country region.