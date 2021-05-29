Lindor homers, Mets rout Braves 13-2 after Ozuna arrested

NL East-leading New York has won four straight despite having 16 players on the injured list, improving to 25-20. The Mets had 13 hits and topped three homers in a game for the first time this year.

Atlanta dropped to 24-26. The Braves haven’t had a winning record all season.

After Friday’s series opener was postponed by rain, the skies cleared in time Saturday for the teams to play on a soggy but manageable field. The temperature at first pitch was 51 degrees, and showers forecast throughout the weekend held off long enough for the clubs to get the game in.

Braves starter Ian Anderson (4-2) allowed four runs in four innings. The 23-year-old from Clifton Park, New York, was trying to become the first Empire State native to beat the Mets and Yankees on the road in the same season. He won in the Bronx on April 21.

Anderson opened the first inning by striking out Villar and Lindor before McCann socked his solo shot the opposite way to right field. McCann had four hits and lifted his average from .197 to .221.

New York loaded the bases in the second but came up empty when Villar’s two-out drive was caught on the warning track in right.

Dominic Smith’s RBI single in the third made it 2-0 before Villar led off the fifth with a homer.

