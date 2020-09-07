Lightning romp to 8-2 win over Isles to open East finals

Jordan Eberle briefly tied the game at 1 with a power-play goal for New York, the only remaining team that played a preliminary round elimination series. Nick Leddy’s third-period goal briefly cut the Lightning lead to 6-2.

The eight goals allowed matched a franchise low, following an 8-3 loss to the New York Rangers in the Islanders’ second playoff game on April 10, 1975.

The opening goal reflected the disparity in rest between the two teams.

Point opened the scoring 74 seconds in by bursting up the left wing, getting a step a around Ryan Pulock, driving to the net and wrapping the puck around Greiss.

After Eberle scored, the Lightning struck for two goals on consecutive shots, coming 2:34 apart.

Hedman, from the blue line and set up by Point’s no-look pass, blasted a shot inside the left post with Greiss screened by Tampa Bay’s Alex Killorn for a power-play goal. Then McDonagh beat Greiss high on the short side from the left circle.

Point extended his point streak to seven games, in which he’s combined for four goals and 12 assists. He also has a point in 13 of Tampa Bay’s 14 playoff games this year. He and Kucherov’s five-point outings were each career highs and a franchise record for the Lightning.