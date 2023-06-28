Summer Concert Series by The Park: The Ladles

GLENS FALLS — The Ladles will be hitting the stage of The Park Theater’s third annual Summer Concert Series.

The Ladles have three part female harmony perfected, but their sound is more than that. They are an amalgamation of their respective histories and influences. With sophisticated arrangements, they create a dreamy otherworldly atmosphere that draws audiences in and demands attention. Members of the group include Katie Martucci, Caroline Kuhn, and Lucia Pontoniere. The concerts are held at the Crandall Park Bandshell each Friday evening from 7 to 8:30 p.m. There will be a rotating cast of local food trucks located on site for each concert throughout the series, offering a variety of small plates and beverages that will be available for purchase each evening. The rain location will be at the Park Theater at 14 Park Street.

Lake George Community Band Festival

LAKE GEORGE — Join the Lake George Community Band and other on Saturday at Shepard Park in Lake George for a family-friendly, day-long concert event.

The concert will be hosted by the Lake George Community Band, featuring concert bands performing throughout the day at the Shepard Park Amphitheater, right on the shores of Lake George.

Music on the Mountain

QUEENSBURY — Swing by West Mountain Ski Area this weekend for a popular summer tradition, Music on the Mountain. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets to settle in and enjoy the area's hottest band with a fireworks display after the show.

Footloose 2023

SALEM — Fort Salem Theater will heat up the summer season with the classic musical "Footloose," directed by Courtnie Harrington and featuring dynamic new songs alongside beloved hits from its Oscar-nominated score.

Berry Ayers music directs and Maya Krays choreographs. Performances will be on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. with a matinee show on Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets range from $17 to $38 and can be purchased at the box office or online through the Fort Salem Theater website.

Glens Falls Symphony

GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls Symphony will present the annual Summer Pops Concert at Crandall Park on Sunday at 7:30 pm. This annual family favorite Independence Day concert is free and open to all.

The public is invited to come early, set up blankets and chairs, and enjoy food and beverages from a variety of food and beverage vendors. The concert will conclude with an impressive display of fireworks at dusk, set to John William’s “Summon the Heroes.”

Hudson River Shakespeare Company

HUDSON FALLS — The Hudson River Shakespeare Company will open its summer season with the comedy "A Midsummer Night’s Dream" this weekend at The Strand Theatre. Andy Daly directs and the cast includes Frieda Toth as Hippolyta/Titania and Andrew Daly as Theseus/Oberon. Janelle Hammond portrays the impish Puck.

The production of Shakespeare’s most popular romantic fantasy is overflowing with songs, fairy magic and zany comedy. The wedding of the Duke of Athens to the Queen of the Amazons is crisscrossed with the antics of two pairs of young lovers, the rivalry of the King and Queen of the Fairies, and the theatrical aspirations of a bumbling troupe of Athenian laborers.

Performances will be held at The Strand Theatre on Friday and Saturday 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday there will be matinees at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10, $8 for seniors and students, and will be available at the door one hour prior to each performance.

Fireworks over Sandy Bay and cruises, Lake George

Enjoy a large fireworks display over Sandy Bay in honor of Tommy Hans, Skipper Moynihan and Andy Yanney. Please make a donation to the Lake George Association in their name.

Fireworks Cruises — Lake George

Fireworks are shot off from a barge on July 1,2 and 4. Enjoy cocktails and snacks aboard one of the cruise ships for an amazing view of the fireworks shows ON the lake.

The Lake George Steamboat Co. Minne Ha-ha sails Saturday, July 1. All three boats cruise Sunday, July 2nd and Tuesday, July 4th.

The Lake George Waterfront Cruises Adirondac will sail on July 1 and 2. On July 4 both the Adirondac and Horicon will be available for fireworks cruises!

Ticonderoga, NY: Best 4th in the North 2023 Celebration

TICONDEROGA — Ticonderoga’s Best 4th in the North celebration is back this year with a grand fireworks display, live music, food, parade, kid's activities, and much more throughout the multi-day event.

Saturday and Sunday there will be food trucks, vendors, and rides from 4 to 9 p.m. in Percy Thompson Bicentennial Park. Ride Bracelets $20.00. Portion of the proceeds to benefit the Best 4th in the North.

On Monday, the food trucks and kids inflatable fun zone will be open in the park from 5 to 9 p.m. There will also be a Touch a Truck event, kids petting zoo, and full face art from 4 to 7 p.m. Live music from a Johnny Cash tribute band will be from 6 to 9 p.m.

For the fourth, a reading of the Declaration of Independence in the park at 12:30 p.m. on the steps of the Town of Ticonderoga Community Building by Ticonderoga Supervisor, Mark Wright. The parade will close at the welcome sign on Wicker Street and Montcalm Street to Tower Avenue at 1:15 p.m. The closure will be for the Adirondack Independence Riders Motorcycle Parade at 1:30 p.m., annual running of the Montcalm Mile at 1:45 p.m., and the Patriotic Parade at 2 p.m. The grand fireworks display will be at 9:30 by Santore World Famous Fireworks.

Lake George Fourth of July Fireworks

LAKE GEORGE — The Village of Lake George puts on a July 4 fireworks display that can be viewed all along the waterfront. Time is approximate, they will go off immediately following sundown.

Typically several of the Village's back streets are closed to traffic prior to the show to allow for emergency vehicle access. Crowds usually pack in the thousands throughout the Village, creating traffic jams during and after the show. Plan accordingly to allow plenty of time to arrive prior to 7 p.m. to find a legal parking spot, and to wait at least one hour to exit the Village after the show.

There are only two ways in and out of the Village: one north on Route 9 and one south on Route 9. Both are impacted by traffic signals and create long delays after every show.

Dragons celebrate the Fourth

GLENS FALLS — Enjoy a game of baseball on Monday before the fireworks show scheduled to begin at 9:30 p.m. The game starts at 7 p.m.

Independence Day at Great Escape

QUEENSBURY — Enjoy three nights of spectacular fireworks during their Fourth of July Fireworks Celebration at Six Flags Great Escape, presented by Coca-Cola. The celebration brings a special opportunity for guests to enjoy the park well into the evening hours, and cap off the experience with a viewing of vibrant fireworks set to music.

Fireworks are included for one-day ticketholders, passholders, and members. They will go off around 9:30 p.m. Sunday through Tuesday.