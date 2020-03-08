Horoscopes: March 8

Tiny things like leaves and feathers have magnified significance to us. Lovely in their own right, we also recognize their role in something much bigger. Two impressive conjunctions today are the perfect planetary climate for pop-up reminders that no matter how small we might feel, each one of us is an essential contributor to a bigger picture.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (March 8). Accept the praise and celebration heaped on you just long enough to appreciate and enjoy, and then quickly get back to work. Your keen mind and your ability to pinpoint the cause of problems (practically and without blame or judgment) will be a spectacular help to individuals, groups and community, as it allows for progress.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). The assumption that others are happy leads to wondering why you’re not. Lose the whole idea that there’s a baseline for happiness you’re not meeting. Seek meaning no matter how you are feeling.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Realizing that there’s more work to be done can feel like a letdown, though it’s actually a sign of progress that leaves room for fine-tuning, improving or going back to the drawing board to ask different questions.