Zonta scholarship applications now available

GLENS FALLS — Applications are now available for the annual scholarship award program offered by the Zonta Club of Glens Falls.

Zonta International is an organization of professionals empowering women worldwide through service and advocacy.

The local club will award scholarships to graduates of area high schools and local women who are returning to accredited institutions of higher education leading to degrees or professional certifications.

Qualified candidates are those demonstrating academic achievement, community involvement and leadership qualities, with a dream or special talent. A strong desire to further the goals of Zonta is a plus.

Previously, awards have ranged from $1,000 to 5,000. In addition, AngioDynamics will offer two $500 scholarships for women who will be studying in the STEM fields.

Applications for this year’s scholarships are available through the guidance departments of the following school districts: Glens Falls, Queensbury, South Glens Falls, Argyle, Corinth, Fort Ann, Fort Edward, Hadley-Luzerne, Hartford, Hudson Falls, North Warren, and Warrensburg, as well as the Southern Adirondack Education Center, SUNY Adirondack and Catholic Charities.