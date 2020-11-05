Warren County Historical Society to hold online fundraiser

The Warren County Historical Society will hold an online fundraiser this month. Read about that and other upcoming events here:
Historical society to hold fundraiser
The Warren County Historical Society will hold an online fundraiser during November. Visit the WCHS Facebook page to shop and buy. Items include a framed print by local artist Rodney Bentley, a handmade wooden “Welcome” sign, dining gift cards, quilts, an embroidered purse, trail passes and more.
All proceeds will benefit the work of the society, located at 50 Gurney Lane, Queensbury.
The WCHS is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. Visit the website at wcnyhs.org, email execdir@wcnyhs.org or call 518-743-0734 for more information.
Volunteer Connection portal launched
The Tri-County United Way has launched a local volunteer portal to connect volunteers and agencies in a community-wide effort to deliver needed health and human services programs.
More than 30 nonprofit agencies in Warren, Washington and Saratoga counties are now publishing their volunteer opportunities and events on Volunteer Connection at https://volunteer.tricountyunitedway.org/.
For more information about Volunteer Connection or to schedule an interview with Tri-County United Way’s staff, contact Kathy Tolstrup at ktolstrup@tricountyunitedway.org or call 518-793-3136.
Hartford to observe Veterans Day
Hartford's Veterans Day observance will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Veterans Day, at Monument Square on Main Street. Church bells from the Methodist and Baptist churches will toll for one minute. The Boy Scouts and American Legion will perform a flag ceremony at the tall flagpole at the intersection.
Pancake breakfast in Schuylerville
American Legion Post No. 278 will serve a pancake breakfast from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Nov. 15 at 6 Clancy St., Schuylerville. Menu includes pancakes, scrambled eggs, bacon and sausage, milk, juice, coffee and tea. Adults cost $8 and children ages 6 and under cost $4. The event will be COVID-19 compliant.
Search trails for painted rocks
Starting Friday, trail-goers are invited to a scavenger hunt on select Saratoga PLAN trails to search for rocks with meaningful messages.
Palm-sized rocks painted with inspirational messages will be hidden along stretches of trails including Hennig Preserve in the town of Galway, Orra Phelps Preserve in the town of Wilton and Bog Meadow Brook Preserve in Saratoga Springs. Visitors are encouraged to search for the decorated rocks and collect ones they’d like to keep or gift to others. Rocks will not be hidden or placed more than 1 foot from the trail to protect the delicate vegetation.
Rocks collected can be shared on social media using the hashtag #SaratogaPLANrocks and tagging @SaratogaPLAN. The project was made possible by a collaboration between Saratoga PLAN (Preserving Land and Nature) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.
Rabbit farm highlighted in video series
The Adirondack Rabbit Ranch in Lake Luzerne has been selected as the next local farm business to be highlighted in a video series produced by Cornell Cooperative Extension. The Adirondack Rabbit Ranch is owned for seven years by Ed Pacyna. Rabbit meat is high in protein and low in fat and cholesterol, which makes a great alternative for restricted diets.
The video can be viewed at http://warren.cce.cornell.edu/agriculture/warren-county-farms-processors. If you have a farm you think should be highlighted for its hard work and dedication to the community, contact Jessica Holmes at 518-623-3291.
