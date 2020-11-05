Warren County Historical Society to hold online fundraiser

Palm-sized rocks painted with inspirational messages will be hidden along stretches of trails including Hennig Preserve in the town of Galway, Orra Phelps Preserve in the town of Wilton and Bog Meadow Brook Preserve in Saratoga Springs. Visitors are encouraged to search for the decorated rocks and collect ones they’d like to keep or gift to others. Rocks will not be hidden or placed more than 1 foot from the trail to protect the delicate vegetation.

Rocks collected can be shared on social media using the hashtag #SaratogaPLANrocks and tagging @SaratogaPLAN. The project was made possible by a collaboration between Saratoga PLAN (Preserving Land and Nature) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Rabbit farm highlighted in video series

The Adirondack Rabbit Ranch in Lake Luzerne has been selected as the next local farm business to be highlighted in a video series produced by Cornell Cooperative Extension. The Adirondack Rabbit Ranch is owned for seven years by Ed Pacyna. Rabbit meat is high in protein and low in fat and cholesterol, which makes a great alternative for restricted diets.

The video can be viewed at http://warren.cce.cornell.edu/agriculture/warren-county-farms-processors. If you have a farm you think should be highlighted for its hard work and dedication to the community, contact Jessica Holmes at 518-623-3291.

Call me the good news girl. Send me your church functions, your library events, your school honor society induction photos – I’ll do my best to get it into the Hometown section of the paper. Are there special people in your community worthy of recognition? Tell me about them. Drop me a line, a tip, a note, or send a press release and photos to ghochsprung@poststar.com or simply call my desk at 518-742-3206. I look forward to hearing all your good news.

