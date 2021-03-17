Queensbury Seniors Citizens elect new board members, hire new staff

Whitbeck and Smith offer private instruction on Zoom for members, and have helped many become more comfortable using their computers and Zoom over the last year. Members also receive regular calls to check in, wish them well and to keep them informed and connected on QSC events and programs.

Regular monthly activities currently include Book Chat, “How Have You Bean?” coffee chat, Crafting with Michelle, Cooking with Friends, a basket raffle and a wood carvers class.

The QSC is also partnering with organizations such as the Conkling Center, Herzog Law Firm and the Alzheimer’s Association to broaden the list of programs offered. Events this month include a COVID fraud awareness presentation by Herzog Law Firm, a healthy living presentation from the Alzheimer’s Association, and Cooking with Friends with Cornell Cooperative Extension.

Spring events coming to the QSC will include a pole walking group beginning in April and a golf tournament in June at the Queensbury Country Club.

The QSC, according to the news release, is looking forward to reopening in April but will continue offering activities via Zoom "until all members feel comfortable with meeting in person."