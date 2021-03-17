Queensbury Seniors Citizens elect new board members, hire new staff

QUEENSBURY — The Queensbury Senior Citizens group recently elected a new board via Zoom.
Judy Guay was elected the QSC’s board president. A member since 2003, she has been involved with every aspect of running the center.
Additional board members include Ginnie Besthoff, vice president; Bob Rudolph, treasurer; Mary Jane Marra, secretary; Scott Rishel, assistant secretary, and trustees Anne Kokosa, Stu Rixman, Joan Durett and Judy Fay.
Betty Spadaro, a founding member, continues to serve as board member emeritus. At 102, she continues to participate in many of the QSC’s Zoom activities including Book Chat and board meetings.
QSC also hired two new staff members: Administrator Michelle Whitbeck and Administrative Assistant Stephanie Smith.
Whitbeck has many years of experience in both senior care organizations and nonprofit work, and she recently completed her master's degree in health care administration. Smith has many years of administrative experience, including in the nonprofit sector.
The mission of the QSC is to continue to enhance the well-being and community involvement of area seniors and to promote the concept of aging well. All members receive "The Queensbury Post," a monthly newsletter, by mail or email. The newsletter has up-to-date information on programs at the center and includes a calendar of activities that encourages congregation and collaboration. All activities are currently offered via Zoom and are intended to help alleviate isolation that both COVID and the winter season can bring, according to a news release.
Whitbeck and Smith offer private instruction on Zoom for members, and have helped many become more comfortable using their computers and Zoom over the last year. Members also receive regular calls to check in, wish them well and to keep them informed and connected on QSC events and programs.
Regular monthly activities currently include Book Chat, “How Have You Bean?” coffee chat, Crafting with Michelle, Cooking with Friends, a basket raffle and a wood carvers class.
The QSC is also partnering with organizations such as the Conkling Center, Herzog Law Firm and the Alzheimer’s Association to broaden the list of programs offered. Events this month include a COVID fraud awareness presentation by Herzog Law Firm, a healthy living presentation from the Alzheimer’s Association, and Cooking with Friends with Cornell Cooperative Extension.
Spring events coming to the QSC will include a pole walking group beginning in April and a golf tournament in June at the Queensbury Country Club.
The QSC, according to the news release, is looking forward to reopening in April but will continue offering activities via Zoom "until all members feel comfortable with meeting in person."
To become a member or get more information on programs, contact the QSC at 518-761-8224 or by email at stephanie@seniorsonthego.org.
The QSC can be found online at seniorsonthego.com or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/queensburyseniors.