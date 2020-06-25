Knapp earns osteopathic medical degree
LEWISBURG, W. Va. — Blayne Knapp of Glens Falls graduated from the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine with a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree May 30.
While at WVSOM, Dr. Knapp received a Mountain State Osteopathic Postdoctoral Training Institutions Rural Scholars Program Scholarship; a Child Family Health International AMSA Global Health Scholarship; a Glens Falls Foundation and Gilberto and Lennetta Pesquera Medical School Academic Scholarship; and a Saratoga Hospital Foundation Academic Scholarship.
Knapp earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in biology from the University of Vermont in Burlington, Vermont, in 2010. She is a 2006 graduate of Glens Falls High School. Knapp is the daughter of George and Ellen Knapp of Glens Falls.
She plans to enter an internal medicine residency at Parkview Medical Center in Pueblo, Colorado.
Local residents named to RIT dean's list
ROCHESTER — Local residents made the dean's list at Rochester Institute of Technology for the 2020 spring semester. Degree-seeking undergraduate students are eligible for dean's list if their term grade point average is greater than or equal to 3.400; they do not have any grades of "Incomplete," "D" or "F;" and they have registered for, and completed, at least 12 credit hours.
Local students include:
- Ian Quillinan of Lake George, graphic design;
- Shelby Doheny of Fort Edward, industrial design program;
- Alex Silver of Gansevoort, mechanical engineering technology;
- TJ Dardis of Gansevoort, computer engineering technology;
- Samantha Sandwick of Corinth, applied mathematics;
- Daniel Sause of Lake George, computing and information technologies;
- Nick Larrabee of Gansevoort, mechanical engineering;
- Mikayla Bader of Gansevoort, illustration;
- Thomas Fuller of North Creek, software engineering;
- Ben McAlonie of Shushan, mechanical engineering;
- Em Carter of Hadley, ASL-English interpretation;
- Ashley Tucker of Fort Edward, biomedical sciences;
- Jenna Albrecht of Queensbury, environmental sustainability, health and safety;
- Cole Boggan of Cambridge, game design and development;
- Tom Sperry of Fort Edward, chemical engineering;
- Ben Sperry of Fort Edward, chemical engineering;
- Jamison Friauf of Gansevoort, management information systems;
- Amanda Davis of Greenfield Center, electrical engineering;
- Jeff Bingham of South Glens Falls, mechanical engineering;
- Will Byron of Greenwich, biomedical engineering;
- Renee Banagan of Gansevoort, mechanical engineering;
- Allison Buser of Gansevoort, biomedical engineering;
- Haley Wiskoski of Whitehall, imaging science;
- Xavier Dufour of Hartford, mechanical engineering technology;
- Ben Middleton of Queensbury, new media design;
- Dan Shaw of Gansevoort, industrial engineering;
- Reice Hayes of Lake Luzerne, game design and development;
- Dave Sanders of Queensbury, electrical engineering technology;
- Andrew Doten of Gansevoort, electrical engineering;
- Elizabeth Ahrens of Fort Edward, chemical engineering;
- Jake Rafferty of South Glens Falls, electrical engineering;
- Tristan Turner of Schuylerville, biomedical sciences;
- Katie LeGere of Queensbury, photographic and imaging arts;
- Connor Kirkpatrick of Queensbury, physics program;
- Kevin Claps of Schuylerville, chemical engineering; and
- Justin Ross of Gansevoort, mechanical engineering.
Holser of Queensbury named to dean’s list
SPRINGFIELD, Mass.— Rachael Holser of Queensbury has been named to the Springfield College dean’s list for the 2020 spring semester. Holser is a psychology major.
University of New Hampshire honors scholars
DURHAM, N.H. — Students have been named to the dean's list at the University of New Hampshire for the spring 2020 semester. Students named to the dean's list have earned recognition through their superior scholastic performance during a semester enrolled in a full-time course load (12 or more graded credits).
Highest honors are awarded to students who earn a semester grade point average of 3.85 or better out of a possible 4.0. Students with a 3.65 to 3.84 average are awarded high honors and students whose grade point average is 3.5 through 3.64 are awarded honors.
Local students include:
- Samuel Hawkins of Glens Falls, highest honors, business administration: finance;
- Lauren Dwyre of Glens Falls, high honors, environmental engineering;
- Madeline Guay of Queensbury, high honors, business administration: finance;
- Rachel Spaulding of Queensbury, highest honors, business administration: management;
- Annaliese Schmiel of Queensbury, honors, outdoor education;
- Kathryn Rascoe of Queensbury, highest honors, business administration: marketing;
- Marlies Amberger of Gansevoort, highest honors, English;
- Lily Neher of Gansevoort, high honors, theater: dance;
- Abigail Tetreault of Greenfield Center, highest honors, health management and policy; and
- Rowan Metivier of Lake George, high honors, political science.
Students earn degrees at polytechnic college
WORCESTER, Mass. — Worcester Polytechnic Institute celebrated the Class of 2020 with a socially distanced commencement season in place of its traditional 152nd commencement exercises. Local graduates include:
- Madison Cunniff of Schuylerville, Bachelor of Science degree in chemical engineering;
- Zachary Ahrens of Fort Edward, Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering with high distinction; and
- Glenn Defrees of Gansevoort, Master of Science degree in fire protection engineering.
Spinelli makes the WPI spring dean’s list
WORCESTER, Mass. — Kamryn Spinelli of Queensbury has been named to the dean’s list at Worcester Polytechnic Institute for the spring 2020 semester.
The criteria for the WPI dean's list differ from most other universities as WPI does not compute a grade point average. Instead, WPI defines the dean's list by the amount of work completed at the A level in courses and projects.
Spinelli is a member of the class of 2021 majoring in mathematical sciences.
Seacord named to dean's list at Dean College
FRANKLIN, Mass. — Miranda Seacord of Cambridge has earned a place on the dean's list for the spring 2020 semester at Dean College. Students earning a place on the dean's list have demonstrated serious commitment to their studies while at Dean College.
Students make list at University of Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — More than 2,000 students were named to the University of Scranton's dean's list for the 2020 spring semester. The dean's list recognizes students for academic excellence. A student must have a grade point average of 3.5 or better with a minimum number of credit hours during the semester. Local students include:
- Nicholas J. Sumner of Granville, counseling and human services major; and
- Ruth C. Martin of Greenfield Center, occupational therapy major.
Cazenovia College announces dean’s list
CAZENOVIA — Cazenovia College recognized students for their academic achievement during the spring 2020 semester. Those named to the dean's list have achieved a 3.5 or better grade point average. Local students include:
- Jillian Aria of Gansevoort;
- Kyle Durkee of South Glens Falls;
- Madeline Godfrey of Fort Edward;
- Casey Heasley of Hudson Falls;
- Kaitlyn Jackson of Fort Ann;
- Lauren Kelleher of Schuylerville; and
- Alicen Simpson of Argyle.
Students excel at Coastal Carolina University
CONWAY, S.C. — More than 2,300 undergraduate students at Coastal Carolina University were named to the dean's list for the spring 2020 semester.
Local students include:
- Callie Lavit of Diamond Point, marine science; and
- Owen Smith of Queensbury, biochemistry.
Students make dean's list at Mount St. Mary's
EMMITSBURG, Md. — Mount St. Mary's University announced that 705 students earned dean's list honors in spring 2020, achieving this accomplishment despite transitioning to online learning midway through the semester due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Local students include:
- Peyton Howard of Argyle; and
- Steven Schmitt of Schuylerville.
Brady graduates from University of Utah
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Jon Brady of Fort Edward graduated from the University of Utah in the first-ever virtual commencement ceremony on April 30. Brady’s major is listed as Mining Engg BMG.
On campus is compiled by Gretta Hochsprung. If you'd like to let her know about an upcoming event, email ghochsprung@poststar.com or call 518-742-3206.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!