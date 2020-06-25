Knapp earns osteopathic medical degree

LEWISBURG, W. Va. — Blayne Knapp of Glens Falls graduated from the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine with a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree May 30.

While at WVSOM, Dr. Knapp received a Mountain State Osteopathic Postdoctoral Training Institutions Rural Scholars Program Scholarship; a Child Family Health International AMSA Global Health Scholarship; a Glens Falls Foundation and Gilberto and Lennetta Pesquera Medical School Academic Scholarship; and a Saratoga Hospital Foundation Academic Scholarship.

Knapp earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in biology from the University of Vermont in Burlington, Vermont, in 2010. She is a 2006 graduate of Glens Falls High School. Knapp is the daughter of George and Ellen Knapp of Glens Falls.

She plans to enter an internal medicine residency at Parkview Medical Center in Pueblo, Colorado.

Local residents named to RIT dean's list