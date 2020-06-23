SUNY Canton celebrates spring 2020 graduates
CANTON — Students recently graduated from SUNY Canton.
Local graduates include:
- Ashley A. Fink of Corinth, Bachelor of Technology in criminal investigation;
- Taylor Walker of Glens Falls, Bachelor of Business Administration in veterinary service administration;
- Brittney L. Drinkwine of Granville, Bachelor of Science in health care management;
- Brett Blanchard of Hudson Falls, Bachelor of Science in health care management;
- Damian Holman of Hudson Falls, Bachelor of Technology in criminal investigation;
- Rachel M. Paige of Queensbury, Associate of Applied Science in nursing;
- Nathan Swinton of Schuylerville, Associate of Applied Science in veterinary science technology; and
- Beoncia Chaplin of Whitehall, Bachelor of Science in veterinary technology.
Boyd graduates from Hamilton College
CLINTON — Amelia Boyd of Cambridge received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Hamilton College on May 24 in a virtual commencement ceremony concluding the college's 208th year.
A biology major at Hamilton, Boyd graduated with departmental honors in biology and now joins an alumni body of more than 23,600, many of whom have made important contributions to business, the professions, government and the arts.
Cazenovia students receive academic awards
CAZENOVIA — Cazenovia College students were honored for their academic achievements during a virtual ceremony.
The ceremony continued the tradition of celebrating student achievements with special academic awards.
Honorees included:
- Kyle Durkee of South Glens Falls received the Frederic M. Williams Award in History from the Division of Social and Behavioral Sciences and the Outstanding Senior Capstone in History for "Founding Legacies: An Exploration Into the Liberation of America."
- Rachael Weils of Hudson Falls received the Michael M. Muchisky Award in Psychology.
Deutsch named to Emerson College dean's list
BOSTON — Kendall Deutsch of Middle Grove has been named to the Emerson College dean's list for the spring 2020 semester.
The requirement to make Emerson's dean's list is a grade point average of 3.7 or higher.
Deutsch is majoring in media arts production and is a member of the Class of 2021.
Ithaca College students make dean's list
ITHACA — Ithaca College students have been named to the dean's list for the spring 2020 semester.
Local students include:
- Trevor Britton of Glens Falls, exploratory;
- Joy Greene of Lake George, sound recording technology;
- Allison Hillebrandt of Gansevoort, performance/music education;
- Tiffany Hotte of Queensbury, music education;
- Isabel Passaro of Gansevoort, occupational therapy;
- Lucy Reid of Glens Falls, occupational therapy;
- Meghan Siergiey of Queensbury, music education;
- Lauren White of Queensbury, journalism; and
- Tiani Ziegler of Hadley, occupational therapy.
Students graduate from Ithaca College
ITHACA — Students graduated from Ithaca College in May 2020.
Local graduates include:
- Emily Hammond of Glens Falls, Bachelor of Arts in sociology;
- Kaitlin Miczek of Gansevoort, Bachelor of Arts in Spanish (teaching);
- Hudson Payer of Greenfield Center, Bachelor of Science in emerging media;
- Olivia Southworth of Glens Falls, Bachelor of Science in occupational therapy;
- Suzannah Van Gelder of Granville, Bachelor of Arts in culture and communication;
- Daniel Wilson of Adirondack, Bachelor of Science in business administration; and
- Tiani Ziegler of Hadley, Bachelor of Science in occupational therapy.
Union College honors graduates in virtual ceremony
SCHENECTADY — Students graduated from Union College in a virtual ceremony on YouTube and Facebook. It featured the conferral of degrees on the 477 members of the class by President David Harris.
Local graduates include:
- Dalton Hogan of Hudson Falls, Bachelor of Arts degree in economics;
- Thomas Kiernan of Hudson Falls, Bachelor of Arts degree in economics;
- Claire Lockwood of Greenfield Center, Bachelor of Science degree, magna cum laude, in biology; and
- Joseph Vanderhoof of Schuylerville, Bachelor of Arts degree in economics.
Students graduate from Western New England
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — More than 950 students received academic degrees in May 2020 from Western New England University. All Class of 2020 students will be warmly welcomed back to campus for a traditional ceremony when it is safe to do so.
Local graduates include:
- Adam Monroe of Gansevoort, cum laude, Bachelor of Science in engineering; and
- Donna Montgomery of Cambridge, Bachelor of Arts.
Scarlotta makes spring dean’s list at Curry College
MILTON, Mass. — Logan Scarlotta of Gansevoort has been named to the dean's list for the spring 2020 semester at Curry College.
To earn a place on the list, full-time undergraduate students who carry 12 or more graded credits per semester must earn a 3.3 grade point average or higher. Scarlotta majoring in accounting.
Marine of Hudson Falls is Presidential Scholar
POTSDAM — Joseph Marine of Hudson Falls was named a Presidential Scholar for the spring 2020 semester at Clarkson University.
Presidential Scholars must achieve a minimum 3.80 grade point average and carry at least 14 credit hours. Marine is a senior majoring in engineering and management.
Students earn scholastic honors at Cedarville University
CEDARVILLE, Ohio — Students have been honored at Cedarville University. Dean’s list students obtain a 3.5 grade point average or higher and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours. Dean’s honor list students maintain a 3.75 grade point average for the semester and take a minimum of 12 credit hours. Local students include:
- Chelsea Yarosh of Pottersville, dean’s list; and
- Elliot Jenks of Argyle, dean’s honor list.
URI students named to spring 2020 dean's list
KINGSTON, R.I. — The University of Rhode Island announced the spring 2020 dean's list.
To be included on the dean's list, students must have completed 12 or more credits for letter grades during a semester and achieved at least a 3.30 quality point average.
Local students include:
- Michael Burkett of Gansevoort;
- Maia Generoso of Gansevoort;
- Abby Moller of Middle Grove;
- Molly O'Brien of Granville;
- Nicole O'Brien of Gansevoort;
- Nicole Petta of Queensbury; and
- Abigail Zabielski of Gansevoort.
Flaherty makes SUNY Empire spring dean’s list
Stacy Flaherty of Queensbury was among 3,604 SUNY Empire State College undergraduate students who made the dean’s list in the spring of 2020.
The dean’s list recognizes the academic achievement of undergraduate students, semester by semester. To qualify for this distinction, undergraduate students at SUNY Empire State College must earn a grade point average of 3.75 or higher in a given term.
Clemson University announces spring dean's list
CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson University has announced the dean's list for the spring 2020 semester. To be named to the dean's list, a student achieved a grade point average between 3.50 and 3.99 on a 4.0 scale.
Local students include:
- Brian Coffey of Adirondack, wildlife and fisheries biology; and
- Tricia Jordan of Greenwich, food science and human nutrition.
Jordan of Greenwich makes president’s list at Clemson
CLEMSON, S.C. — Eliza Jordan of Greenwich has been named to the Clemson University president’s list for the spring 2020 semester. To be named to the president's list, a student must achieve a 4.0 grade point average.
Ripley graduates from Northeastern University
BOSTON — Katelyn Ripley of Queensbury graduated summa cum laude from Northeastern University May 1 with a B.S. in chemical engineering and a M.S. in engineering management.
Ripley received the Compass Award recognizing her dedication to a core set of values: leadership, volunteerism academic integrity, and commitment to Northeastern.
At Northeastern, Ripley was a member of the Omega Chi Epsilon and Tau Beta Pi engineering honor societies. In the fall, she will be pursuing her Ph.D. in chemical engineering at MIT with a Presidential Fellowship.
Carpenter makes spring dean’s list at Notre Dame
NOTRE DAME, Ind. — Cole Carpenter of Queensbury has been named to the dean's list at the University of Notre Dame's College of Science for outstanding scholarship during the spring 2020 semester.
Students who achieve dean's honors at Notre Dame represent the top 30 percent of students in their college.
