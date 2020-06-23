Brian Coffey of Adirondack, wildlife and fisheries biology; and

Tricia Jordan of Greenwich, food science and human nutrition.

Jordan of Greenwich makes president’s list at Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. — Eliza Jordan of Greenwich has been named to the Clemson University president’s list for the spring 2020 semester. To be named to the president's list, a student must achieve a 4.0 grade point average.

Ripley graduates from Northeastern University

BOSTON — Katelyn Ripley of Queensbury graduated summa cum laude from Northeastern University May 1 with a B.S. in chemical engineering and a M.S. in engineering management.

Ripley received the Compass Award recognizing her dedication to a core set of values: leadership, volunteerism academic integrity, and commitment to Northeastern.

At Northeastern, Ripley was a member of the Omega Chi Epsilon and Tau Beta Pi engineering honor societies. In the fall, she will be pursuing her Ph.D. in chemical engineering at MIT with a Presidential Fellowship.

Carpenter makes spring dean’s list at Notre Dame