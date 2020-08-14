Students graduate from Hartwick
ONEONTA — Students recently graduated from Hartwick College in Oneonta. Local graduates include:
- Abigail Quinn Buck of Argyle; and
- Ryan Depew of Argyle.
Students graduate from OneontaONEONTA — More than 1,000 students graduated from SUNY Oneonta. Students who completed the requirements for bachelor’s degrees, master’s degrees and certificates of advanced study were honored. Local graduates include:
- Sean D’Annibale of Gansevoort, Bachelor of Science in criminal justice with a minor in professional writing with the following honors: criminal justice, cum laude;
- Deanna Demarco of Gansevoort, Bachelor of Science in psychology with the following honors: cum laude, psychology;
- Johnathon Dennett of Queensbury, Bachelor of Science in business economics;
- Gwenn Harsha of Hudson Falls, Bachelor of Science in geology;
- Deanna Hayes of Queensbury, Bachelor of Science in professional accounting and criminal justice with the following honors: criminal justice;
- Alexander Jenkins of Corinth, Bachelor of Science in chemistry;
- Ciara Karanikas of Queensbury, Bachelor of Science in business economics;
- Katelyn Komarony of Greenwich, Bachelor of Science in psychology with the following honors: psychology;
- Rachel Lavin of Whitehall, Bachelor of Science in childhood education (1-6) with the following honors: childhood education, cum laude;
- Emilee Memmelaar of Porter Corners, Bachelor of Arts in English with a minor in professional writing with the following honors: English;
- Daniel Miller of Gansevoort, Bachelor of Science in media studies;
- Deanna Moss of Gansevoort, Bachelor of Science in fashion and textiles with a minor in art;
- Matthew Palmer of Gansevoort, Bachelor of Science in biology with a minor in chemistry with the following honors: cum laude;
- Cheyenne Reuter of Schuylerville, Bachelor of Arts in sociology with the following honors: magna cum laude, sociology;
- Shawn Sullivan of South Glens Falls, Bachelor of Science in business economics;
- Alexis Sweenor of Gansevoort, Bachelor of Science in psychology with the following honors: magn
- a cum laude, psychology;
- Kristin Van Anden of Queensbury, Bachelor of Science in professional accounting with a minor in Spanish;
- Kieran Wohlfarth of Corinth, Bachelor of Science in biology with a minor in mathematics with the following honors: biology, cum laude;
- Rebecca Young of Cambridge, Bachelor of Science in psychology and geography with the following honors: cum laude, geography; and
- Anna Zibro of Lake George, Bachelor of Science in childhood education (1-6) with the following honors: childhood education,
cum laude.
On campus is compiled by Gretta Hochsprung. You can submit items to her at ghochsprung@poststar.com or 518-742-3206.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!