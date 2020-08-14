You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
On campus
0 comments

On campus

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Students graduate from Hartwick

ONEONTA — Students recently graduated from Hartwick College in Oneonta. Local graduates include:

  • Abigail Quinn Buck of Argyle; and
  • Ryan Depew of Argyle.

Students graduate from OneontaONEONTA — More than 1,000 students graduated from SUNY Oneonta. Students who completed the requirements for bachelor’s degrees, master’s degrees and certificates of advanced study were honored. Local graduates include:

  • Sean D’Annibale of Gansevoort, Bachelor of Science in criminal justice with a minor in professional writing with the following honors: criminal justice, cum laude;
  • Deanna Demarco of Gansevoort, Bachelor of Science in psychology with the following honors: cum laude, psychology;
  • Johnathon Dennett of Queensbury, Bachelor of Science in business economics;
  • Gwenn Harsha of Hudson Falls, Bachelor of Science in geology;
  • Deanna Hayes of Queensbury, Bachelor of Science in professional accounting and criminal justice with the following honors: criminal justice;
  • Alexander Jenkins of Corinth, Bachelor of Science in chemistry;
  • Ciara Karanikas of Queensbury, Bachelor of Science in business economics;
  • Katelyn Komarony of Greenwich, Bachelor of Science in psychology with the following honors: psychology;
  • Rachel Lavin of Whitehall, Bachelor of Science in childhood education (1-6) with the following honors: childhood education, cum laude;
  • Emilee Memmelaar of Porter Corners, Bachelor of Arts in English with a minor in professional writing with the following honors: English;
  • Daniel Miller of Gansevoort, Bachelor of Science in media studies;
  • Deanna Moss of Gansevoort, Bachelor of Science in fashion and textiles with a minor in art;
  • Matthew Palmer of Gansevoort, Bachelor of Science in biology with a minor in chemistry with the following honors: cum laude;
  • Cheyenne Reuter of Schuylerville, Bachelor of Arts in sociology with the following honors: magna cum laude, sociology;
  • Shawn Sullivan of South Glens Falls, Bachelor of Science in business economics;
  • Alexis Sweenor of Gansevoort, Bachelor of Science in psychology with the following honors: magn
  • a cum laude, psychology;
  • Kristin Van Anden of Queensbury, Bachelor of Science in professional accounting with a minor in Spanish;
  • Kieran Wohlfarth of Corinth, Bachelor of Science in biology with a minor in mathematics with the following honors: biology, cum laude;
  • Rebecca Young of Cambridge, Bachelor of Science in psychology and geography with the following honors: cum laude, geography; and
  • Anna Zibro of Lake George, Bachelor of Science in childhood education (1-6) with the following honors: childhood education,

cum laude.

On campus is compiled by Gretta Hochsprung. You can submit items to her at ghochsprung@poststar.com or 518-742-3206.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News