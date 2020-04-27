Canton has virtual Honors Convocation
CANTON — SUNY Canton students received academic awards at the college's Daniel G. Fay Honors Convocation. For the first time in college history, Honors Convocation was held in a virtual format to correspond with stay-at-home directives used to combat COVID-19.
The event celebrated students with the top grade point average for their class year in their major. More than 180 students received an award.
A special website with all the honors recipients and video addresses is available at https://www.canton.edu/honors_convocation/.
Local students include:
- Abigale Fink of Corinth, freshman, early childhood;
- Zachary LaFave of Gansevoort, sophomore, business administration;
- Caleb Bondy of Lake Luzerne, freshman, electrical engineering technology;
- Michael Wilson of North Creek, sophomore, graphic and multimedia design; and
- Connor Tuttle of Queensbury, sophomore, health and fitness promotion.
NCCC inducts new Phi Theta Kappa members
SARANAC LAKE — North Country Community College announced the new members of its Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society for the 2019-2020 academic year.
The purpose of the Phi Theta Kappa International Honor Society is to recognize and encourage scholarship among associate degree students.
To achieve this purpose, Phi Theta Kappa provides opportunities for the development of leadership and service, for an intellectual climate to exchange ideas and ideals, for lively fellowship for scholars, and for stimulation of interest in continuing academic excellence.
NCCC’s Beta Theta Pi Chapter was charted in 1999 and has successfully inducted 1,027 members to date. Inductees have shown great academic achievement as well as an interest in the hallmarks of Phi Theta Kappa.
Each semester, invitation to membership is extended by the chapter to students who have completed at least 15 hours of course work at NCCC with a minimum 3.5 grade point average, leading to an associate's degree.
Local students include:
- Kendra N. Capone of Gansevoort;
- Brittany K. Charboneau of Ticonderoga;
- Delores A. DuRose-Gritzbach of Pottersville;
- Benjamin Z. King of Indian Lake;
- Joseph T. Lapeter of Ticonderoga;
- Ashely M. Lovely of Granville;
- Nicole M. Trudeau of Putnam Station; and
- Vanessa O. Villasis Lavin of Fort Ann.
More information about Phi Theta Kappa can be found at www.ptk.org.
Students honored at SUNY Oneonta
ONEONTA — A total of 218 students received the SUNY Oneonta 2019-2020 Susan Sutton Smith Award for academic excellence. To be eligible for the award, a student must be a freshman, sophomore or junior with a grade point average of 3.9 or higher. Local students include:
- Gillian Canavan of Queensbury, English;
- Olivia Fraser of Queensbury, psychology;
- Carter Hall of Shushan, mathematics; and
- Sarena Hall of Queensbury, psychology.
