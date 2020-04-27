Local students include:

Abigale Fink of Corinth, freshman, early childhood;

Zachary LaFave of Gansevoort, sophomore, business administration;

Caleb Bondy of Lake Luzerne, freshman, electrical engineering technology;

Michael Wilson of North Creek, sophomore, graphic and multimedia design; and

Connor Tuttle of Queensbury, sophomore, health and fitness promotion.

NCCC inducts new Phi Theta Kappa members

SARANAC LAKE — North Country Community College announced the new members of its Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society for the 2019-2020 academic year.

The purpose of the Phi Theta Kappa International Honor Society is to recognize and encourage scholarship among associate degree students.

To achieve this purpose, Phi Theta Kappa provides opportunities for the development of leadership and service, for an intellectual climate to exchange ideas and ideals, for lively fellowship for scholars, and for stimulation of interest in continuing academic excellence.

NCCC’s Beta Theta Pi Chapter was charted in 1999 and has successfully inducted 1,027 members to date. Inductees have shown great academic achievement as well as an interest in the hallmarks of Phi Theta Kappa.