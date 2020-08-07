Custodio makes spring dean’s list

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Richard M. Custodio, son of Tracy Custodio of Lake George and John Custodio of Fort Ann, has earned dean’s list honors at Providence College for the spring 2020 semester.

Dean’s list honors are earned by full-time undergraduate students who, at the end of the semester, have attained a grade point average of 3.55 or better (on a 4.0 scale), with no grade lower than “C,” and with no incomplete grades (“I” or “NM”).

Blood named to spring dean's list

LEWISTON, Maine — Eliza Blood of Queensbury was named to the dean's list at Bates College for the winter semester ending in April 2020. This is a distinction earned by students whose cumulative grade point average is 3.8 or higher.

Blood, the child of William M. Blood and Suzanne M. Blood of Queensbury, is a 2017 graduate of Queensbury High School. Blood is majoring in environmental studies at Bates.

