Students graduate from St. Lawrence University

CANTON — A total of 465 bachelor degrees were conferred by St. Lawrence University in May 2020. An in-person Class of 2020 commencement ceremony is planned for August. Local graduates include:

Isabelle Brilling of Queensbury;

Kathleen Bruen of Glens Falls;

Catherine Buck of Argyle;

Gabrielle Davis of Glens Falls;

Ashley Godfrey of Fort Edward;

Wesley Hills of Gansevoort;

Remi LeBlanc of Salem;

Cheyenne McQuain of Glens Falls;

Amanda Teppo of Queensbury; and

Kellen Wolfe of Glens Falls.

Students named to Morrisville dean's list

MORRISVILLE — SUNY Morrisville recently announced those students who were named to the dean's list for the spring 2020 semester. To be named to the dean's list, a student must achieve a 3.0 to 3.99 grade point average for the semester and complete 12 credit hours. Local students include:

Shelby Allen of Corinth;

Danielle Aubrey of Granville;

Mackenzie Buttles of Gansevoort;

Katharine King of Middle Grove;

James Morrison of Shushan;

Justine Quay of Middle Grove; and

Hunter Regels of Gansevoort.

On campus is compiled by Gretta Hochsprung. You can submit items to her at ghochsprung@poststar.com or 518-742-3206.

