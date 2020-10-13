Students graduate from St. Lawrence University
CANTON — A total of 465 bachelor degrees were conferred by St. Lawrence University in May 2020. An in-person Class of 2020 commencement ceremony is planned for August. Local graduates include:
- Isabelle Brilling of Queensbury;
- Kathleen Bruen of Glens Falls;
- Catherine Buck of Argyle;
- Gabrielle Davis of Glens Falls;
- Ashley Godfrey of Fort Edward;
- Wesley Hills of Gansevoort;
- Remi LeBlanc of Salem;
- Cheyenne McQuain of Glens Falls;
- Amanda Teppo of Queensbury; and
- Kellen Wolfe of Glens Falls.
Students named to Morrisville dean's list
MORRISVILLE — SUNY Morrisville recently announced those students who were named to the dean's list for the spring 2020 semester. To be named to the dean's list, a student must achieve a 3.0 to 3.99 grade point average for the semester and complete 12 credit hours. Local students include:
- Shelby Allen of Corinth;
- Danielle Aubrey of Granville;
- Mackenzie Buttles of Gansevoort;
- Katharine King of Middle Grove;
- James Morrison of Shushan;
- Justine Quay of Middle Grove; and
- Hunter Regels of Gansevoort.
On campus is compiled by Gretta Hochsprung. You can submit items to her at ghochsprung@poststar.com or 518-742-3206.
