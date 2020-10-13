 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
On campus
0 comments

On campus

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Students graduate from St. Lawrence University

CANTON — A total of 465 bachelor degrees were conferred by St. Lawrence University in May 2020. An in-person Class of 2020 commencement ceremony is planned for August. Local graduates include:

  • Isabelle Brilling of Queensbury;
  • Kathleen Bruen of Glens Falls;
  • Catherine Buck of Argyle;
  • Gabrielle Davis of Glens Falls;
  • Ashley Godfrey of Fort Edward;
  • Wesley Hills of Gansevoort;
  • Remi LeBlanc of Salem;
  • Cheyenne McQuain of Glens Falls;
  • Amanda Teppo of Queensbury; and
  • Kellen Wolfe of Glens Falls.

Students named to Morrisville dean's list

MORRISVILLE — SUNY Morrisville recently announced those students who were named to the dean's list for the spring 2020 semester. To be named to the dean's list, a student must achieve a 3.0 to 3.99 grade point average for the semester and complete 12 credit hours. Local students include:

  • Shelby Allen of Corinth;
  • Danielle Aubrey of Granville;
  • Mackenzie Buttles of Gansevoort;
  • Katharine King of Middle Grove;
  • James Morrison of Shushan;
  • Justine Quay of Middle Grove; and
  • Hunter Regels of Gansevoort.

On campus is compiled by Gretta Hochsprung. You can submit items to her at ghochsprung@poststar.com or 518-742-3206.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News