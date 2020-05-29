× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MacDonald graduates with medical degree

BIDDEFORD, Maine — Hunter MacDonald of Oneonta graduated May 16 as a medical doctor from the University of New England’s College of Osteopathic Medicine. He will start his residency in June at Albany Medical Center.

MacDonald is the grandson of the late “Tink” MacDonald of Lake George, brother of Howard MacDonald. MacDonald is the son of the late “Skeezie” MacDonald. He has several aunts and uncles in the region.

Shawver gets SUNY Delhi leadership award

DELHI — Nathan Shawver of Fort Edward has received the 2020 SUNY Delhi Barbara Jones Leadership Award. The SUNY Delhi Division of Student Life held its annual leadership award ceremony virtually on May 19. Students were recognized for contributing to the campus community, overcoming obstacles, or significantly improving the quality of life at the college. Shawver is pursuing a degree in business and professional golf management.

Paul Smith's announces spring graduates

PAUL SMITHS — Students graduated from Paul Smith's College on May 9. Local graduates include: