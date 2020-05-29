MacDonald graduates with medical degree
BIDDEFORD, Maine — Hunter MacDonald of Oneonta graduated May 16 as a medical doctor from the University of New England’s College of Osteopathic Medicine. He will start his residency in June at Albany Medical Center.
MacDonald is the grandson of the late “Tink” MacDonald of Lake George, brother of Howard MacDonald. MacDonald is the son of the late “Skeezie” MacDonald. He has several aunts and uncles in the region.
Shawver gets SUNY Delhi leadership award
DELHI — Nathan Shawver of Fort Edward has received the 2020 SUNY Delhi Barbara Jones Leadership Award. The SUNY Delhi Division of Student Life held its annual leadership award ceremony virtually on May 19. Students were recognized for contributing to the campus community, overcoming obstacles, or significantly improving the quality of life at the college. Shawver is pursuing a degree in business and professional golf management.
Paul Smith's announces spring graduates
PAUL SMITHS — Students graduated from Paul Smith's College on May 9. Local graduates include:
- Riley Bryant of Schuylerville, bachelor's degree in forestry;
- Benjamin Marshall of Queensbury, bachelor's degree in ecological restoration;
- Kenneth Cornog of Greenwich, bachelor's degree in integrative studies;
- Nicole Emrick of Hadley, bachelor's degree in natural resource conversation and management;
- Karsen Granger of Putnam Station, associate’s degree in surveying technology;
- Joshua Campbell of Glens Falls, bachelor's degree in natural resource conversation and management; and
- Jesse Rock of Mechanicville, bachelor's degree in ecological restoration.
Students earn degrees from University of Vermont
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Some 3,183 students were awarded degrees during the University of Vermont's 220th commencement ceremonies. The class's academic achievement was saluted online with remarks from UVM President Suresh Garimella, Vermont Gov. Phil Scott and university and state leaders. Local graduates include:
- Sage Blackburn of Queensbury;
- Melanie Catone of Glens Falls;
- Aidan Deluke of South Glens Falls;
- Sophie Ferrone of Lake George;
- Anna Fronhofer of Salem;
- Andrew Gilbert of Salem;
- Alexis Gordon of Queensbury;
- Margaret Maziejka of Fort Edward;
- Nicholas McDonough of Gansevoort;
- Rose Nixon of Saratoga Springs;
- Micaela O'Mara of Queensbury;
- Brianna Pierce of Queensbury;
- Alila Quackenbush of Gansevoort;
- Pirawan Ratanapratum of Saratoga Springs;
- Madeline Strasen of Gansevoort; and
- Amelia Trybendis of Salem.
On campus is compiled by Gretta Hochsprung. If you'd like to let her know about an upcoming event, email ghochsprung@poststar.com or call 518-742-3206.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!