Students named to UVM dean’s list
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Students have been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at the University of Vermont. To be named to the dean’s list, students must have a grade point average of 3.0 or better and rank in the top 20 percent of their class in their respective college or school. Local students include:
- Melanie Catone of Glens Falls;
- Sarah Blow of Queensbury;
- Lindsey Rowley of Queensbury;
- Bailey Gengel of Queensbury;
- Griffin Jones of Queensbury;
- Luke Vanderminden of Queensbury;
- Abigail Robbins of Argyle;
- Adam Mesquita of Gansevoort;
- Erica Paton of Gansevoort;
- Alexandra Mcgrath of Gansevoort;
- Hanna Pecora of Gansevoort;
- Connor Harrigan of Gansevoort;
- Nicholas McDonough of Gansevoort;
- Amelia Trybendis of Salem;
- Brianna Pierce of Queensbury;
- Anna Fronhofer of Salem; and
- Andrew Gilbert of Salem.
Canton students showcase creativity
CANTON — SUNY Canton held an online version of the annual Scholarly Activities Celebration. Local student winners include:
- Jonathan Luse of Middle Grove, a senior in SUNY Canton’s mechanical engineering technology program; and
- James Morehouse of Queensbury, a senior in SUNY Canton’s graphic and multimedia design program.
Nazareth College students get degrees
ROCHESTER — Nazareth College Class of 2020 students earned their degrees on May 9. Local graduates include:
- Jazlyn Melindo of Saratoga Springs, cum laude, Bachelor of Arts in music and a minor in social welfare;
- Elizabeth Roberts of Gansevoort, Bachelor of Science in social work;
- Kaitlyn Hansen of South Glens Falls, Doctor of Physical Therapy in physical therapy;
- Alexandra Meyer of Lake George, Master of Science in occupational therapy; and
- Nicole Senecal of Gansevoort, Doctor of Physical Therapy in physical therapy.
Lamodi receives academic honors
BOSTON — Sara Lamodi of Gansevoort has been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Northeastern University. To achieve the dean’s list distinction, students must carry a full program of at least four courses, have a quality point average of 3.5 or greater out of a possible 4.0 and carry no single grade lower than a C-minus during the course of their college career. Lamodi is majoring in media screen studies/English.
In addition to achieving distinction through the dean’s list, Sarah Lamodi is a member of the University Honors Program, which offers high caliber students the chance to further hone their studies and interests, live in special interest residential communities, participate in enriched, interdisciplinary courses and engage in research and creative endeavors, service,and global experiences. Invitation into the University Honors Program is highly competitive and students must maintain a high grade point average to maintain membership.
University names spring dean’s list
BOSTON — Northeastern University recently named students to the dean’s list for the spring semester. To achieve the dean’s list distinction, students must carry a full program of at least four courses, have a quality point average of 3.5 or greater out of a possible 4.0 and carry no single grade lower than a C-minus during the course of their college career. Local students include:
- Toan Nguyen of Gansevoort, nursing;
- Stephanie Meehan of Glens Falls, biology;
- Jacqueline Hogan of Glens Falls, health science;
- Hannah Mager of Hudson Falls, behavioral neuroscience;
- Connor Murphy of Hudson Falls, general studies, business;
- Colin Leonelli of Lake George, undeclared;
- Nathan Shine of Queensbury, civil engineering; and
- Karl Swanson of Queensbury, computer engineering/computer science.
Buecking graduates with an M.B.A
RENO, Nev. — Lucy T. Buecking has been awarded a Master of Business Administration, cum laude, by the University of Nevada, Reno. Buecking is a Queensbury High School graduate and the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John D. Buecking.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!