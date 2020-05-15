Price earns $2,500 merit scholarship
EVANSTON, Ill. — Shannon K. Price of Lake Luzerne has been named a National Merit $2,500 Scholarship winner by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation. The designees were chosen from a talent pool of more than 15,000 outstanding finalists in the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program.
National Merit $2500 Scholarship winners are the finalists in each state judged to have the strongest combination of accomplishments, skills, and potential for success in rigorous college studies. Price attends Hadley-Luzerne High School and her chosen career field is academia.
Bondy initiated into Phi Kappa Phi society
BATON ROUGE, La. — Brandon Bondy of Queensbury was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines. Bondy was initiated at Clarkson University.
He is among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10% of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.
Phi Kappa Phi was founded in 1897 under the leadership of undergraduate student Marcus L. Urann who had a desire to create a different kind of honor society: one that recognized excellence in all academic disciplines. Today, the society has chapters on more than 300 campuses in the United States and the Philippines
McCarthy raises money for children’s hospital
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Madlin McCarthy of Gansevoort, along with 47 teams and more than 800 participants, helped the University of Vermont's sixth annual student-led fundraising event RALLYTHON raise a record-breaking $140,813.29 for the UVM Children's Hospital.
RALLYTHON is a student-led yearlong fundraiser which culminates in a 12-hour dance marathon, signifying the average length of a nurse's shift at Vermont's local Children's Miracle Network Hospital. During RALLYTHON, which took place Feb. 22, students heard stories from patient families treated at the UVM Children's Hospital and engaged with champions - current and past patients of the hospital, while fundraising, participating in games, and dancing until the final reveal their annual fundraising total.
McCarthy spent the year as a RALLYTHON Participant, gaining leadership, teamwork, and non-profit business experience while raising funds and awareness of Vermont's Children's Miracle Network Hospital, which treats and provides life-saving care to sick and injured kids in need.
By the conclusion of this year's dance marathon, Madlin raised enough money to earn the distinction of “Miracle Maker,” a title given to participants who have fundraised between $250 - $499 over the course of the year.
Students inducted into Phi Alpha Theta
POTSDAM — Twenty SUNY Potsdam students were recently inducted into Phi Alpha Theta, the national historical honor society. In order to be inducted into the college's chapter of Phi Alpha Theta, students must either major or minor in history and complete a total of 12 credit hours, as well as having an overall grade point average of at least 3.0, and a history grade point average of 3.1 or higher. Local students include:
- Amanda Stables of Gansevoort; and
- Cory Wilkins of Hudson Falls.
Oneonta gives out achievement awards
ONEONTA — SUNY Oneonta recognized more than 60 outstanding students with its 2020 Academic Achievement Awards. One to three students were chosen from each of the college's academic departments and programs.
In addition to their excellent work in the classroom, students were honored for distinguishing themselves in many ways, including research, activism, mentoring, athletics, involvement in campus activities and volunteerism.
- Morgan Marcil of Gansevoort received an academic award from the political science department. Some of Morgan's most noteworthy accomplishments include her induction into Alpha Phi Omega, a community service organization at SUNY Oneonta. Serving as a member allowed her to become more involved, not only on campus, but with the whole Oneonta community. After college, Morgan hopes to work on political campaigns and to pursue a master's degree in political communication at American University.
- Cheyenne Reuter of Schuylerville received an academic award from the sociology department. Cheyenne has achieved an impressive grade point average of 3.85, making the dean's list in each semester at SUNY Oneonta. Her academic accomplishments have landed her in the Alpha Kappa Delta Sociology Honor Society as well as the Tau Sigma Transfer Honor Society. She has been an asset to community life through extensive volunteer work with Alpha Phi Omega and Rescue Dogs Rescue Soldiers community fundraising program raising $1,300. Her leadership ability has been recognized through the campus LEAD program (earning silver status). She has also served her campus well as a campus ambassador and as the campus orientation leader.
- Danielle Dennett of Queensbury received an academic award from the school counselor program department. In the area of research, Danielle co-presented with Dr. Ying Tang at the New York State School Counselor Association annual conference. The presented on the topic of "Reenergizing the Professional Self Through Mindfulness Practices." In addition to her academic work, Danielle also volunteered at Charlotte Valley and Franklin Central School working alongside of the school counselors. Danielle took advantage of opportunities given to grow as a young professional.
Montclair St. names dean’s list students
MONTCLAIR, N.J. — More than 5,000 students have been named to the fall 2019 dean's list at Montclair State University. The dean's list recognizes students with a 3.500 or higher semester grade point average if a minimum of 12 credits is earned in courses, and if there are no IN (incomplete) grades for that semester. Local students include:
- Stephanie DeFalco of Lake George, justice studies; and
- Emily Ennis of Queensbury, music therapy.
