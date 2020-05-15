× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Price earns $2,500 merit scholarship

EVANSTON, Ill. — Shannon K. Price of Lake Luzerne has been named a National Merit $2,500 Scholarship winner by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation. The designees were chosen from a talent pool of more than 15,000 outstanding finalists in the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program.

National Merit $2500 Scholarship winners are the finalists in each state judged to have the strongest combination of accomplishments, skills, and potential for success in rigorous college studies. Price attends Hadley-Luzerne High School and her chosen career field is academia.

Bondy initiated into Phi Kappa Phi society

BATON ROUGE, La. — Brandon Bondy of Queensbury was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines. Bondy was initiated at Clarkson University.