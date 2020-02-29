Smith makes list at Coastal Carolina
CONWAY, S.C. — Owen Smith of Queensbury has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Coastal Carolina University. IN order to make the dean’s list, a student must have a grade point average between 3.5-3.99 for the semester. Smith is a biochemistry major.
Fort Ann’s Camp is studying in Greece
LOUDONVILLE — Tessa Camp of Fort Ann is participating in the Siena College Study Abroad program for the spring 2020 semester. Camp is studying in Athens, Greece.
Siena College students in all majors have the opportunity to study abroad in more than 50 countries around the world. Students pursue international internships, do original research, engage in meaningful service learning and form lasting bonds and friendships, all while improving their employment prospects.
Hall earns perfect 4.0 at SUNY OneontaONEONTA — Sarena Hall of Queensbury was placed on the provost list for having a 4.0 grade point average for the fall 2019 semester at SUNY Oneonta. Hall will complete her bachelor’s in psychology at Oneonta in three years instead of the normal four years.
Kelleher makes list at St. John Fisher
PITTSFORD — Jack Kelleher of Lake George has been named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at St. John Fisher College in Rochester. To be eligible for the dean’s list at St. John Fisher College a student must have attained at least a 3.5 grade point average for the semester. Kelleher, son of John and Jill Kelleher, is a sophomore media management major and also is a member of the St. John Fisher College baseball team.
Hill placed on dean’s list at Keuka College
KEUKA PARK — Avery Rushworth Hill of Queensbury has been named to the dean’s list at Keuka College in Keuka Park. A student must earn at least a 3.50 grade point average for a minimum of 12 semester credit hours to be eligible for the dean’s list. Hill, daughter of Jeffrey and Deirdre Hill, is a senior occupational therapy major.
Metivier gets high honors at university
DURHAM, N.H. — Rowan Metivier of Lake George has been named to the dean’s list at the University of New Hampshire for earning high honors for the fall 2019 semester. Students named to the Dean’s List at the University of New Hampshire are students who have earned recognition through their superior scholastic performance during a semester enrolled in a full-time course load (12 or more graded credits). Students with a 3.65 to 3.84 average are awarded high honors. Metivier is majoring in political science.
Spirowski takes part in student art show
ELMIRA — The artwork of Megan Spirowski of Hudson Falls was featured in the annual Term II Student Art Show at Elmira College. The student works were created in studio classes during Term I and Term II, and includes sculpture, ceramics, painting, drawing, watercolor, photography and digital arts.
Siena College names dean’s list students
LOUDONVILLE — Students were named to Siena College’s dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester. Dean’s list requires a term index of 3.5 to 3.89. Local students include:
- Hunter Agnew of Fort Ann;
- Aidan Anderson of Gansevoort;
- Richard Arnold of Gansevoort;
- Makenzie Arsenault of Victory Mills;
- Loren Bartholomew of Granville;
- Brianna Blake of Glens Falls;
- Haley Brehm of Gansevoort;
- Patrick Buckley of Wilton;
- Tessa Camp of Fort Ann;
- Skylar Cherney of Fort Ann;
- Garrett Cummings of Salem;
- Ilana Cutler of Gansevoort;
- Christine DeMarco of Porter Corners;
- Nicholas Desautels of Gansevoort;
- Emily Elder of South Glens Falls;
- Lena Farah of Queensbury;
- Lindsey Fish of Gansevoort;
- Patrick Fisher of Fort Edward;
- Jacob Flower of Argyle;
- Nicole Gazdik of Queensbury;
- Zachary Goodsell of South Glens Falls;
- Catherine Hill of Adirondack;
- Anna Kaiser of Queensbury;
- Jessica LaPlante of Argyle;
- Meghan Lemelin of Corinth;
- Cheyenne Lufkin of Argyle;
- Briannah Maloney of Hudson Falls;
- Skye Mason of Hague;
- Noah McLean of South Glens Falls;
- Jensen McLenithan of Cambridge;
- Carson McLenithan of Cambridge;
- Katherine Miller of Hudson Falls;
- Emma Montesi of Queensbury;
- Caleb Morehouse of Chestertown;
- Darian Moulton of Lake Luzerne;
- Mariah Murray of South Glens Falls;
- Lauren Musso of Hudson Falls;
- David Reynolds of Greenwich;
- Thomas Salis of Hudson Falls;
- Jacob Scranton of Rock City Falls;
- Matthew Smith of South Glens Falls;
- Kayla Sweet of Warrensburg;
- Bryana Titka of Whitehall;
- Gabrielle VanDeWater of Greenwich;
- Jordan Waite of Greenfield Center; and
- Drew Ziehnert of Middle Grove.
Siena College names fall president’s list
LOUDONVILLE — Siena College named students to the president’s list for the fall 2019 semester. The president’s list requires a 3.9 grade point average or higher. Local students include:
- Autumn Aubrey of Argyle;
- Kayla Bailey of Fort Ann;
- Emily Boucher of Gansevoort;
- Matthew Cooper of South Glens Falls;
- Allison Derway of Queensbury;
- Kylie Fodge of Middle Grove;
- Sierra Galusha of Warrensburg;
- Huan Gao of Queensbury;
- Luke Geczy of Queensbury;
- Laura Hendley of Queensbury;
- Isabelle Kuzmich of Greenwich;
- Jennifer LeClair of Gansevoort;
- Sarah Logan of Queensbury;
- Cassandra Martucci of Hague;
- Derek McPhail of Greenwich;
- John Mellon of Lake George; and
- Jeffery Petteys of Porter Corners.
Hofstra University announces dean’s list
HEMPSTEAD — Students have been named to the fall 2019 dean’s list for their outstanding academic achievement at Hofstra University. Students must earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 during the semester to make the dean’s list. Local students include:
You have free articles remaining.
- Julia Dickinson-Frevola of Lake George; and
- Rachel Farina of Wilton.
SUNY Oneonta gives students scholarships
ONEONTA — More than 700 students have been awarded scholarships at SUNY Oneonta. The college’s scholarship funds total more than $60 million and are the result of contributions from donors, corporations and foundations. It is the largest endowment among SUNY comprehensive four-year colleges. Local students receiving scholarships include:
- Gillian Canavan of Queensbury: Dorothy A. Wemple ‘36 Scholarship;
- Sean D’Annibale of Gansevoort: Mildred J. Haight Memorial Fund Scholarship;
- Kevin Davidson of South Glens Falls: Alumni Association Scholarship and the Mildred J. Haight Memorial Fund Scholarship;
- Kristen Duscher of Wilton: Haverly and Alice Moyer Scholarship;
- Kira LaRoe of Fort Ann: Carol Daley ‘63 Scholarship in Memory of Francis Daley ‘64;
- Coleman Leland of Glens Falls: Barbara K. Grigoleit “Strawberry Dreams” Scholarship;
- Hannah Lonergan of Glens Falls: Dorothy A. Wemple ‘36 Scholarship;
- Morgan Marcil of Gansevoort: Dr. David Brenner ‘57 ‘59G and Lois I. Brenner Scholarship;
- Emilee Memmelaar of Porter Corners: Robin Ross Higgins ‘72 Scholarship;
- Kathryn Molisani of Queensbury: Neverett-Miller North Country Scholarship;
- Sean Rascoe of Gansevoort: Scholarship for Excellence in Geology and Earth Science;
- Cheyenne Reuter of Schuylerville: Haverly and Alice Moyer Scholarship;
- Patrick Robertson of Cambridge: Timothy ‘71 and Donna ‘72 Lewis Scholarship in Honor of Janet Bellcourt Pomeranz;
- Kristin Van Anden of Queensbury: Alumni Association Scholarship;
- Ernesto Vega of Schuylerville: College Assistance Migrant Program (CAMP) Student Fund Scholarship;
- Rebecca Young of Cambridge: Professor Martha L. Corry, Ph.D. Scholarship for Geography Students; and
- Citlaly Zapien-Vega of Gansevoort: College Assistance Migrant Program (CAMP) Student Fund Scholarship.
SUNY Oneonta names fall dean’s list students
ONEONTA — A total of 1,539 SUNY Oneonta students earned dean’s list honors for the fall 2019 semester. To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher while carrying a course load of 12 hours or more. Local students include:
- Kira Bieber of Lake George;
- Mariah Buser of South Glens Falls;
- Madison Capozucca of South Glens Falls;
- Catherine Claps of Schuylerville;
- Sydney Clark of Gansevoort;
- Sean D’Annibale of Gansevoort;
- Brandi Deckert of Queensbury;
- Deanna Demarco of Gansevoort;
- Johnathon Dennett of Queensbury;
- Ian Devlin of Lake George;
- Olivia Fraser of Queensbury;
- Kasey Gorton of Queensbury;
- Alex Harran of Greenfield Center;
- Gwenn Harsha of Hudson Falls;
- Deanna Hayes of Queensbury;
- Emily Jackson of Corinth;
- Anna Korniak of Queensbury;
- Kassidy Kuzmich of Argyle;
- Rachel Lavin of Whitehall;
- Coleman Leland of Glens Falls;
- Hannah Lonergan of Glens Falls;
- Kyle Mcmahon of Schuylerville;
- Emilee Memmelaar of Porter Corners;
- Kathryn Molisani of Queensbury;
- Deanna Moss of Gansevoort;
- Rebecca Norton of Queensbury;
- Kes Otto of Gansevoort;
- Sean Rascoe of Gansevoort;
- Casey Renner of Schuylerville;
- Cheyenne Reuter of Schuylerville;
- Joseph Rodriguez of Queensbury;
- Andrew Stamatel of Queensbury;
- Alexis Sweenor of Gansevoort;
- Christine Ward of Middle Grove;
- Noah Yandow of Gansevoort;
- Rebecca Young of Cambridge;
- Kayla Zdonick of Schuylerville; and
- Anna Zibro of Lake George.
Mundell named to SNHU president’s list
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Matthew Mundell of Queensbury has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s fall 2019 president’s list. Eligibility for the president’s list requires that a student accumulate an academic grade point average of 3.7-4.0 and earn 12 credits for the semester.
WPI announces fall 2019 dean’s list
WORCESTER, Mass. — Students from Worcester Polytechnic Institute have been named to the university’s dean’s list for academic excellence for the fall 2019 semester.
The criteria for the WPI dean’s list differ from most other universities as WPI does not compute a grade point average. Instead, WPI defines the dean’s list by the amount of work completed at the A level in courses and projects. Local students include:
- Drew Solomon of Greenfield Center, electrical and computer engineering;
- Caleb Condon of Hudson Falls, mechanical engineering;
- Thomas Varney of Queensbury, computer science;
- Kamryn Spinelli of Queensbury, mathematical sciences; and
- Brooklynn Paris of South Glens Falls, biomedical engineering.
Community college names provost’s list
BATAVIA — Students from Genesee Community College have been named to provost’s list. Students honored on the provost’s list have maintained part-time enrollment and earned a quality point index of 3.75 (roughly equivalent to an A) or better. Local students include:
- Marcus Breault of Glens Falls; and
- Alisha MacFarlane of Queensbury.
Students make dean’s list at Le Moyne
SYRACUSE — Le Moyne College has named several students to its fall 2019 dean’s list. To make the list, students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or above. Local students include:
- Shannon Linehan of South Glens Falls, criminology;
- Mary Rogan of Gansevoort, psychology;
- Victoria Breslin of Gansevoort, psychology;
- Victoria DiMenna of Gansevoort, psychology;
- Anna Kelly of Gansevoort, biology;
- Drew Knapp of Glens Falls, marketing;
- Alyssa Fitzgerald of Queensbury, nursing;
- Liam Gormley of Queensbury, management and leadership; and
- Caroline Barber of Porter Corners, biology.
Students on dean’s list at Saint Michael’s
COLCHESTER, Vt. — Students were named to the dean’s list at Saint Michael’s College for the fall 2019 semester. Local students include:
- Reiley N. Adelson of Gansevoort, media studies—digital arts;
- Jordan S. Tompkins of Gansevoort, statistics and accounting;
- Emily R. Derrick of Glens Falls, English;
- Dennis P. Sullivan of Hudson Falls, biology;
- Angela R. Troisi of Queensbury, biochemistry;
- Isaiah M. Adeson of Queensbury, biochemistry;
- Cierra M. Pierce of Queensbury, biochemistry;
- Ashley M. McCormick of Queensbury, biology;
- Cady A. Willows of Queensbury, international relations;
- Elizabeth C. Mousseau of Queensbury, media studies—digital arts;
- Callie R. Hewlett of Queensbury, neuroscience;
- Alexander J. Chirgwin of Queensbury, psychology;
- Jessica R. Adams of Queensbury, sociology – anthropology;
- Mary F. Hay of South Glens Falls, music; and
- Ryan T. McFadden of Wilton, business administration.
Duggan earns dean’s list at Albany Pharmacy
ALBANY — Olivia Duggan of Queensbury has been placed on the dean’s list at the Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences for the fall 2019 semester. Dean’s List status is awarded to students who have successfully completed their coursework with a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher out of a possible 4.0 score.