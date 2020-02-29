Smith makes list at Coastal Carolina

CONWAY, S.C. — Owen Smith of Queensbury has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Coastal Carolina University. IN order to make the dean’s list, a student must have a grade point average between 3.5-3.99 for the semester. Smith is a biochemistry major.

Fort Ann’s Camp is studying in Greece

LOUDONVILLE — Tessa Camp of Fort Ann is participating in the Siena College Study Abroad program for the spring 2020 semester. Camp is studying in Athens, Greece.

Siena College students in all majors have the opportunity to study abroad in more than 50 countries around the world. Students pursue international internships, do original research, engage in meaningful service learning and form lasting bonds and friendships, all while improving their employment prospects.

Hall earns perfect 4.0 at SUNY OneontaONEONTA — Sarena Hall of Queensbury was placed on the provost list for having a 4.0 grade point average for the fall 2019 semester at SUNY Oneonta. Hall will complete her bachelor’s in psychology at Oneonta in three years instead of the normal four years.

Kelleher makes list at St. John Fisher