Vachon named to president’s list

ROCHESTER — Kyle Vachon of Glens Falls was named to the St. John Fisher College — Empire 8 president’s list. To be selected, student-athletes must maintain a minimum 3.75 grade point average or higher while competing in a conference-sponsored sport. Recipients must be a full-time collegiate athlete and exhibit positive conduct on and off campus. In addition, Kyle was selected as the football freshman defensive player of the year for the Cardinals. Vachon is a biology major.

Temple University graduates Vilander

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — Natalie Vilander of Queensbury graduated from Temple University in May with a bachelor’s degree in advertising and a Certificate in Event Leadership. She accepted a position with the Kellogg’s Sales Company during her senior year as the Northeast Assistant Field Activation Manager. Vilander is on the Demand Creation team for the protein granola smoothie bowl product, Joybol. Vilander is the daughter of Jason and Nancy Vilander and the granddaughter of Mary Ann and Pete Puricelli.

