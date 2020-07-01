Saint Rose students named to dean’s list
ALBANY — Students have been named to the dean’s list for spring 2020 at The College of Saint Rose. Local students include:
- Jude Daigneault of Fort Edward;
- Scott Jones of Glens Falls;
- Lorrie Marr of Hudson Falls;
- Joshua Morris of Queensbury;
- Cameron Sullivan of Fort Edward;
- Jessica White of Gansevoort;
- Vito Caselnova of Glens Falls;
- Daniel Miller of Gansevoort;
- Kelly Angell of Warrensburg;
- Amber Bailey of Queensbury;
- Kylee Brand of Queensbury;
- Claire Carpenter of Fort Edward;
- Madison Chandler of Greenfield Center;
- Paige Posada of Glens Falls;
- Kayleigh Rhodes of Corinth;
- Taylor Tilford of Gansevoort;
- Rachel Waldholz of Gansevoort;
- Erin Wentworth of Greenfield Center;
- James Cunniffe of Warrensburg;
- Elena Dochak of Hudson Falls;
- Katherine Miller of Gansevoort;
- Claire Murphy of Hudson Falls; and
- Emily Wagner of Gansevoort.
James Madison U names dean’s list
HARRISONBURG, Va. — James Madison University announced that students made the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester. Students who earn dean’s list honors must carry at least 12 graded credit hours and earn a grade point average of between 3.5 and 3.899. Local students include:
- Morgan Baker of Corinth; and
- Felicity Ryan of Gansevoort.
Vachon named to president’s list
ROCHESTER — Kyle Vachon of Glens Falls was named to the St. John Fisher College — Empire 8 president’s list. To be selected, student-athletes must maintain a minimum 3.75 grade point average or higher while competing in a conference-sponsored sport. Recipients must be a full-time collegiate athlete and exhibit positive conduct on and off campus. In addition, Kyle was selected as the football freshman defensive player of the year for the Cardinals. Vachon is a biology major.
Temple University graduates Vilander
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — Natalie Vilander of Queensbury graduated from Temple University in May with a bachelor’s degree in advertising and a Certificate in Event Leadership. She accepted a position with the Kellogg’s Sales Company during her senior year as the Northeast Assistant Field Activation Manager. Vilander is on the Demand Creation team for the protein granola smoothie bowl product, Joybol. Vilander is the daughter of Jason and Nancy Vilander and the granddaughter of Mary Ann and Pete Puricelli.
Trio of students graduate from Buffalo
BUFFALO — Buffalo State students have completed the requirements to earn their baccalaureate degrees in spring 2020. Local graduates include:
- Mackenzie Myott of South Glens Falls;
- Peter Pofahl of Lake George; and
- Hanna Cormier of Fort Edward.
