Eddy selected to mentor nursing students

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Madilyn Eddy of Gansevoort is serving as a peer mentor for first-year students at the University of Vermont College of Nursing and Health Sciences for the 2020-21 academic year.

Known as "LINKS," mentors provide first-year students with friendship, guidance and a connection to the UVM community.

On campus is compiled by Gretta Hochsprung. You can submit items to her at ghochsprung@poststar.com or 518-742-3206.

