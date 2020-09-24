Eddy selected to mentor nursing students
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Madilyn Eddy of Gansevoort is serving as a peer mentor for first-year students at the University of Vermont College of Nursing and Health Sciences for the 2020-21 academic year.
Known as "LINKS," mentors provide first-year students with friendship, guidance and a connection to the UVM community.
On campus is compiled by Gretta Hochsprung. You can submit items to her at ghochsprung@poststar.com or 518-742-3206.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!