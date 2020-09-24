Eddy selected to mentor nursing students

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Madilyn Eddy of Gansevoort is serving as a peer mentor for first-year students at the University of Vermont College of Nursing and Health Sciences for the 2020-21 academic year.

Known as "LINKS," mentors provide first-year students with friendship, guidance and a connection to the UVM community.

