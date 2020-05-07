Oleynek is on dean’s list at SUNY Cortland

CORTLAND — Matt Oleynek of Queensbury has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at SUNY Cortland. He is a business economics major with a minor in sports management. Matt is the son of Fred and Amy Oleynek and a 2017 Queensbury graduate.

Pulver of Fort Edward earns Phoenix Award

CANTON — Codey Pulver of Fort Edward recently received the Phoenix Award during the eighth annual SUNY Canton Student Specialty Awards Ceremony. Pulver is a freshman in the college's graphic and multimedia design program.

"You join a long line of student leaders, philanthropists and humanitarians doing great work across the campus and in your communities," said Vice President for Student Affairs and Dean of Students Courtney B. Bish. "You deserve to be very proud of your accomplishments."

The awards ceremony was held virtually with video addresses from both Bish and SUNY Canton President Zvi Szafran. The college also posted a special website displaying the names and photographs of the award recipients.

