Cedarville University names 2020 grads
CEDARVILLE, Ohio — Cedarville University celebrated 2020 graduates May 2 with an online Class of 2020 Senior Celebration. This celebration will not replace commencement, which will be held Homecoming Weekend on Oct. 2-3, with full regalia. Local graduates include:
- Garrett Agans of Saratoga Springs, Bachelor of Arts in accounting;
- Elliot Jenks of Argyle, Bachelor of Science in computer science;
- Rachael Jenks of Argyle, Bachelor of Science in social work; and
- Joshua Lankford of Glens Falls, Bachelor of Arts in Biblical studies.
Scientific achievement award goes to Duscher
ONEONTA — Kristen Duscher of Wilton received the Dr. Gary Holway Scientific Achievement Award to help fund her summer research project at SUNY Oneonta. In addition to $2,350 in project funding, Duscher received a $100 fellowship/prize as an award recipient.
Duscher will conduct "Immune-mediated Repair and Regeneration of the Nervous System" under the guidance of Dr. Junryo Watanabe. She is pursuing a bachelor's degree in biology at SUNY Oneonta.
SUNY Oneonta offers programs of study at both the graduate and undergraduate levels in biology, as well as a five-year, combined BS-MS program. The undergraduate biology major offers broadly-based educational opportunities in the form of one general track and three specialized tracks, each building competency in a subfield of biology.
Oneonta students present projects
ONEONTA — More than 100 SUNY Oneonta students presented projects as part of the college's annual Student Research and Creative Activity Day. Local students include:
- Joshua Busold of Saratoga Springs, who developed an original project titled "Yeast Host Factors Involved in Replication of a Jumping Gene" under the guidance of Fred Zalatan; and
- Kristen Duscher of Wilton, who developed an original project titled "Immune-Mediated Repair and Regeneration of the Nervous System" under the guidance of Junryo Watanabe.
Created to recognize and promote undergraduate scholarship and creative activity, Student Research and Creative Activity Day has become the premier event for the scholarly student exhibition at SUNY Oneonta. More than 100 students, supported by faculty sponsors from a variety of academic disciplines, are virtually displayed for the public to view. All presentations can be found on the Student Research and Creative Activity Day web page.
Oleynek is on dean’s list at SUNY Cortland
CORTLAND — Matt Oleynek of Queensbury has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at SUNY Cortland. He is a business economics major with a minor in sports management. Matt is the son of Fred and Amy Oleynek and a 2017 Queensbury graduate.
Pulver of Fort Edward earns Phoenix Award
CANTON — Codey Pulver of Fort Edward recently received the Phoenix Award during the eighth annual SUNY Canton Student Specialty Awards Ceremony. Pulver is a freshman in the college's graphic and multimedia design program.
"You join a long line of student leaders, philanthropists and humanitarians doing great work across the campus and in your communities," said Vice President for Student Affairs and Dean of Students Courtney B. Bish. "You deserve to be very proud of your accomplishments."
The awards ceremony was held virtually with video addresses from both Bish and SUNY Canton President Zvi Szafran. The college also posted a special website displaying the names and photographs of the award recipients.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!