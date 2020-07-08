Elmira College fetes newest graduates

ELMIRA — Elmira College students graduated during a virtual event May 31.

While the college tentatively plans to host an in-person commencement event in early- to mid-August, the event on May 31 marked the original commencement date and celebrated the students’ achievements with raising the 2020 Class banner, ringing of the bells, and a toast by the college’s president and his wife. Local graduates include:

Jonathan Muller of Middle Grove, Master of Science in education;

Megan Spirowski of Hudson Falls, cum laude, Bachelor of Science; and

Chelsea Kennedy of Diamond Point, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Science.

Pensacola Christian names dean’s list

PENSACOLA, Fla. — Students have been named to the dean’s list by Dr. Troy Shoemaker, president of Pensacola Christian College, for academic achievement during the 2020 spring semester. Local students include:

Allison Cole of Gansevoort; and

Emily Irwin of Gansevoort.

Pick of Saratoga makes dean’s list