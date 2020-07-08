Elmira College fetes newest graduates
ELMIRA — Elmira College students graduated during a virtual event May 31.
While the college tentatively plans to host an in-person commencement event in early- to mid-August, the event on May 31 marked the original commencement date and celebrated the students’ achievements with raising the 2020 Class banner, ringing of the bells, and a toast by the college’s president and his wife. Local graduates include:
- Jonathan Muller of Middle Grove, Master of Science in education;
- Megan Spirowski of Hudson Falls, cum laude, Bachelor of Science; and
- Chelsea Kennedy of Diamond Point, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Science.
Pensacola Christian names dean’s list
PENSACOLA, Fla. — Students have been named to the dean’s list by Dr. Troy Shoemaker, president of Pensacola Christian College, for academic achievement during the 2020 spring semester. Local students include:
- Allison Cole of Gansevoort; and
- Emily Irwin of Gansevoort.
Pick of Saratoga makes dean’s list
NEWARK, Del. — Kyle Pick of Saratoga has been named to the University of Delaware dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester. To meet eligibility requirements for the dean’s list, a student must be enrolled full-time and earn a grade point average of 3.5 or above (on a 4.0 scale) for the semester.
Ripley graduates from Binghamton
BINGHAMTON — Amanda Ripley of Queensbury has graduated magna cum laude with president’s honors from Binghamton University May 16 with a Bachelor of Arts in mathematical sciences and a minor in economics.
While at Binghamton, Ripley was a part of the scholars program as well as Pi Mu Epsilon and Phi Beta Kappa honor societies. She is the daughter of Mark and Jackie Ripley.
St. Michael’s names spring dean’s list
COLCHESTER, V. — Students were named to the dean’s list at St. Michael’s College for the spring 2020 semester. Local students include:
- Andrew Hennessey of Gansevoort, business administration;
- Reiley Adelson of Gansevoort, media studies and digital arts;
- Jillian Lebowitz of Gansevoort, psychology;
- Jordan Tompkins of Gansevoort, statistics/accounting;
- Emily Derrick of Glens Falls, English;
- Tanner Barton of Hudson Falls, biology;
- Dennis Sullivan of Hudson Falls, biology;
- Cierra Pierce of Queensbury, biochemistry;
- Isaiah Adeson of Queensbury, biochemistry;
- Tate Islas of Queensbury, biology;
- Ashley McCormick of Queensbury, biology;
- Angela Troisi of Queensbury, biology;
- Cady Willows of Queensbury, international relations;
- Elizabeth Mousseau of Queensbury, media studies and digital arts/environmental studies;
- Callie Hewlett of Queensbury, neuroscience;
- Jessica Adams of Queensbury, sociology and anthropology; and
- Mary Hay of South Glen Falls, music.
Students named to St. Rose dean’s list
ALBANY — Students have been named to the dean’s list for spring 2020 at The College of Saint Rose. Full-time undergraduate students who complete a minimum of 12 graded credit hours, and who achieve a semester average of 3.5 with no D, F, or Incomplete grade, are eligible for the dean’s list. Local students include:
- Zane Agnew of Queensbury;
- Abigayle Garrand of Queensbury;
- John Pemrick of Greenwich;
- Sara Pierson of North Creek;
- Erin Carr of Greenwich;
- Sierra Everson of Middle Grove;
- Brittney Murray of Hadley; and
- Olivia Saddlemire of Gansevoort.
Springfield College recognizes graduatesSPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Students have graduated from Springfield College. Local graduates include:
- Jacob Bradshaw of Corinth, Bachelor of Science degree in accounting;
- Casey Hunter of Greenwich, Bachelor of Science degree in communication sciences and disorders; and
- Skyler Bateman of Gansevoort, Bachelor of Science degree in health science and pre-physical therapy.
SUNY GCC spring dean’s list named
BATAVIA — Students from Genesee Community College have been named to dean’s list. Students honored on the dean’s list have maintained full or part-time enrollment and earned a quality point index of 3.50 to 3.74. Local students include:
- Willow Hogan of Johnsburg; and
- Drake Stasyshyn-Austro of Middle Grove.
